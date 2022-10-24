Cyberpunk 2077 Cars List

There are plenty of cars available for you to drive in Cyberpunk 2077. These cars fall into different categories and each category serves a different purpose. If you want a car that speeds through Night City, then you are better off getting a Hypercar. If you want a robust ride then perhaps an Executive or Heavy Duty car will suit you better. Below is a list of all the different categories of cars available in Cyberpunk 2077:

Hypercars in Cyberpunk 2077

The hypercars in Cyberpunk 2077 are fast and have armor to protect their drivers. It’s no secret that hypercars are remarkable machines, with perfectly sculpted bodies and Lidar arrays that are built on board. Below is a list of all the Hypercars in Cyberpunk with their stats.

Herrera Outlaw GTS

In Cyberpunk 2077, the Herrera Outlaw GTS appears as a hypercar limousine. In the Cyberpunk Universe, the Herrera Outlaw GTS represents the Neo-Kitsch Style made in Spain in 2072. A Herrera Outlaw GTS is only available to those with a Street Cred level of 30.

Stats

· Price: €$ 62,000

· Top Speed: 186 mph

· Seats: 4

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Rayfield Aerondight S9 “Guinevere”

Stats

· Price: €$ 225,000

· Top Speed: 190 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Rayfield Caliburn

A Hypercar Coupe, the Rayfield Aerondight S9 “Guinevere” can be seen in Cyberpunk 2077. Obtaining the Rayfield Aerondight S9 “Guinevere” requires Street Cred level 50.

Stats

· Price: €$ 157,000

· Top Speed: 211 mph.

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Rayfield Excalibur

In Cyberpunk 2077, the Rayfield Caliburn is featured as a Hypercar Coupe. There is no car faster than this one in Cyberpunk 2077. Based on the Neo-Kitsch Style in the Cyberpunk Universe, the Rayfield Caliburn was manufactured in the United Kingdom in 2070. The Rayfield Caliburn is only available once you’re at level 40 in Street Cred.

Stats

· Price: N/A

· Top Speed:

· Seats: 4

· Drive Train: N/A

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Complete mission “The Heist”

Sports cars in Cyberpunk 2077

A sports vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077 has a roaring engine and can offer a lot of power. It is also important to note that Sport Vehicles have interchangeable parts, making them ideal for tuning purposes. Whether you are running a street race or escaping from the NCPD, they are an excellent choice for you.

Below is a complete list of all the Sports cars and their stats.

Archer Quartz EC-L R275

Archer Quartz EC-L R275 is a sports car in Cyberpunk 2077. Street Cred level 12 is required to get the Archer Quartz EC-L R275.

Stats

· Price: €$29,000

· Top Speed: 161 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Mizutani Shion “Coyote”

Before you can get the Mizutani Shion “Coyote,” you have to reach Street Cred level 20. If you don’t want to help Panam, you can get this vehicle for free after the Side Job mission “With a Little Help from My Friends”.

Stats

· Price: €$115,000

· Top Speed: 199 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Mizutani Shion MZ2

As part of the Cyberpunk universe, the Mizutani Shion MZ2 was manufactured in Japan in the year 2060. Obtaining the Mizutani Shion MZ2 requires Street Cred level 30.

Stats

· Price: €$ 75,000

· Top Speed: 185 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo

This fully driveable Porsche 911 Turbo first appeared in 1974 and is based on the model range launched in Cyberpunk 2077. The Side Job “Chippin’ In” in Cyberpunk 2077 unlocks Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche 911 Turbo.

Stats

· Price: Free

· Top Speed: 161 mph

· Seats: 4

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Complete side job “Chippin’ In”

Quadra Turbo-R 740

The Quadra Turbo-R 740 was manufactured in New USA during the years 2055 – 2062, and it is generally associated with the Kitsch Style. Before you are offered the Quadra Turbo-R 740, you must reach Street Cred level 30.

Stats

· Price: €$ 129,000

· Top Speed: 173 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech

Based on Kitsch Style, the Turbo-R V-Tech was manufactured in Detroit (New USA) in 2055 – 2062. In terms of iconic design, it’s Quadra’s most well-known vehicle. After completing the Side Job mission “Sex on Wheels”, a free Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech is awarded.

Stats

· Price: Free

· Top Speed: 182 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Unlocked for free after side job “Sex on Wheels”,

Quadra Type-66 “Cthulhu”

Quadra Type-66 “Cthulhu” is offered for sale in Watson, specifically Little China, during Cyberpunk 2077. The vehicle can also be obtained free of charge if Sampson is saved in the final race of the Side Job, “The Beast in Me”.

Stats

· Price: €$ 76,000

· Top Speed: 185 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Quadra Type-66 “Javelina”

Quadra Type-66 Javelina can be purchased in The Badlands district of Cyberpunk 2077. It is not possible to purchase the Quadra Type-66 “Javelina” until you have reached Street Cred level 30.

Stats

· Price: €$ 73,000

· Top Speed: 189 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Quadra Type-66 “Jen Rowley”

There’s a Quadra Type-66 Jen Rowley in New USA made in 2055 and it fits into the Kitsch Style in Cyberpunk. The Quadra Type-66 “Jen Rowley” is only available once you reach Street Cred level 20.

Stats

· Price: €$ 58,000

· Top Speed: 182 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Quadra Type-66 640 TS

Quadra Type-66 640 TS is not acquirable in Cyberpunk 2077.

Stats

· Price: N/A

· Top Speed: 182 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Not Acquirable

Quadra Type-66 Avenger

In Cyberpunk 2077, you can buy a Quadra Type-66 Avenger in the district of the City Center. Before you can get the Quadra Type-66 Avenger, you need to reach Street Cred level 20.

Stats

· Price: €$ 55,000

· Top Speed: 185 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Quadra Type-66 Reaver

Quadra Type-66 Reaver is another sports car that is not acquirable in Cyberpunk 2077.

Stats

· Price: N/A

· Top Speed: 190 MPH

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Not Acquirable

Executive cars in Cyberpunk 2077

It is common for Executive Vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 to be stylish and classy vehicles that stand out from the rest. There is no doubt that executive vehicles are very sophisticated and meticulously designed to give the owner an air of style and elegance.

Refer to the list of all the executive cars in CP 2077 with their detailed stats

Chevillon Emperor 620 Ragnar

Stats

· Price: €$ 32,000

· Top Speed: 128 mph

· Seats: 5

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Chevillon Thrax 388 Jefferson

As seen in Cyberpunk 2077, the Chevillon Emperor 620 Ragnar is an executive SUV. A Chevillon Emperor 620 Ragnar is offered to you when your Street Cred reaches level 12.

Stats

· Price: €$ 17,000

· Top Speed: 151 mph

· Seats: 4

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Villefort Alvarado Vato

The Villefort Alvarado Vato in Cyberpunk 2077 can be obtained for free after completing the side job mission “Beat on the Brat: The Glen”. To obtain the car, you must defeat Cesar.

Stats

· Price: Free

· Top Speed: 151 mph

· Seats: 4

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Unlocked after completing side mission Beat on the Brat: The Glen

Villefort Alvarado V4F 570 Delegate

Villefort Alvarado V4F 570 Delegate was made in New USA in 2044, and it’s part of the Kitsch Style in the Cyberpunk Universe. Getting the Villefort Alvarado V4F 570 Delegate requires Street Cred level 20.

Stats

· Price: €$ 62,000

· Top Speed: 151 mph

· Seats: 4

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Villefort Columbus V340-F Freight

You can buy the Villefort Columbus V340-F Freight in Cyberpunk 2077 when you roam City Center. Your local Fixer will text you about the car.

Stats

· Price: €$ 19,000

· Top Speed: 130 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Villefort Cortes V5000 Valor

In the Cyberpunk Universe in the year 2040, Villefort Cortes V5000 Valor was manufactured in New USA. Getting the Villefort Cortes V5000 Valor requires Street Cred level 12.

Stats

· Price: €$ 37,000

· Top Speed: 151 mph

· Seats: 4

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Economy cars in Cyberpunk 2077

The economy class of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 are the most primitive ones. Their technology is outdated, and their materials are not luxurious. Most basic vehicles are utility vehicles, as well as low-end clunkers that can be afforded by most people.

Refer to the list of all the executive cars in CP 2077 with their detailed stats:

Archer Hella EC-D I360

After the Prologue of Cyberpunk 2077, the player receives V’s first car, the Archer Hella EC-D I360.

Stats

· Price: N/A

· Top Speed: 137 mph

· Seats: 4

· Drive Train: Front-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Available for free at the beginning

Archer Quartz Sidewinder

In Cyberpunk 2077, the Archer Quartz “Sidewinder” appears as an Economy vehicle.

Stats

· Price: N/A

· Top Speed: 190 MPH

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Not acquirable

Chevillon Thrax Combat

Chevillon Thrax Combat is an economy-class car that can not be acquired in Cyberpunk 2077.

Stats

· Price: N/A

· Top Speed: 152 MPH

· Seats: 5

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Not acquirable

Mahir Supron FS3

As you roam the Santo Domingo district in Cyberpunk 2077, you can purchase the Mahir Supron FS3.

Stats

· Price: €$ 16,000

· Top Speed: 139 mph

· Seats: 4

· Drive Train: Front-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Makigai MaiMai P126

In Cyberpunk 2077, the Makigai MaiMai P126 is part of the Economy Bubble. Designed in Japan in the year 2032, the Makigai MaiMai P126 is part of the Entropism Style.

Stats

· Price: €$ 14,000

· Top Speed: 119 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Thorton Colby Little Mule

Throughout The Badlands, the Thorton Colby “Little Mule” can be purchased. Thorton Colby “Little Mule” will only be available to you when you reach Street Cred level 12.

Stats

· Price: €$ 49,000

· Top Speed: 140 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Thorton Colby C240T

This Thorton Colby C240T was made in 2045-2060 in the New USA, and it’s a Kitsch Style car. Before you can get the Thorton Colby C240T, you need Street Cred level 20.

Stats

· Price: €$ 39,000

· Top Speed: 137 mph

· Seats: 2 – 4

· Drive Train: Front-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Thorton Colby CX410 Butte

You can purchase the Thorton Colby CX410 Butte in Cyberpunk 2077 when you’re in Santo Domingo. Your local Fixer will text you about the car. Thorton Colby CX410 Butte is only available if you reach Street Cred level 12.

Stats

· Price: €$ 43,000

· Top Speed: 137 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Thorton Galena Gecko

Cyberpunk 2077’s Thorton Galena Gecko is available for purchase in The Badlands district.

Stats

· Price: €$ 21,000

· Top Speed: 180 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Thorton Galena G240

In Cyberpunk 2077, the Thorton Galena G240 is available to purchase in Watson’s district.

Stats

· Price: €$ 13,000

· Top Speed: 120 mph

· Seats: 4

· Drive Train: Front-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Thorton Galena GA40XT Rattler

A free Thorton Galena GA40XT “Rattler” is given as a reward in Cyberpunk 2077.

Stats

· Price: Free

· Top Speed: 166 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Rewarded as a bonus

Thorton Mackinaw WarHorse

Thorton Mackinaw “WarHorse” in CP 2077 is not acquirable at all.

Stats

· Price: N/A

· Top Speed:

· Seats: 3

· Drive Train: 164 mph

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Not Acquirable

Thorton Mackinaw Larimore

It is not possible to acquire Thorton Mackinaw Larimore in Cyberpunk 2077.

Stats

· Price:

· Top Speed:

· Seats:

· Drive Train:

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Not Acquirable

Thorton Mackinaw MTL1

In Cyberpunk 2077, you can buy the Thorton Mackinaw MTL1 in Santo Domingo. Street Cred level 30 is required to get Thorton Mackinaw MTL1.

Stats

· Price: €$ 128,000

· Top Speed: 144 mph

· Seats: 4

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Purchase

Heavy Duty cars in Cyberpunk 2077

The heavy-duty vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 are based on vehicles such as trucks and tanks. There is no limit to the power they can deliver.

Refer to the list of all the executive cars in CP 2077 with their detailed stats below:

Kaukaz Bratsk U4020

In Cyberpunk 2077, Kaukaz Bratsk U4020 is a Heavy-Duty Truck. Designed in the year 2027 – 2058, the Kaukaz Bratsk U4020 is part of the Cyberpunk Entropism Style.

Stats

· Price: N/A

· Top Speed: 130 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Not acquirable

Kaukaz Zeya 420

In Cyberpunk 2077, the Kaukaz Zeya 420 is used as a heavy-duty truck. It’s connected with the Neo-Militarism Style in the Cyberpunk Universe and was manufactured in the Soviet Union in the year 2066 – 2077. Kaukaz Zeya 420 cannot be acquired in CP 2077.

Stats

· Price: N/A

· Top Speed: 144 mph

· Seats: 4

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Not acquirable

Militech Basilisk

Militech Basilisks appear exclusively as part of Side Job “Queen of Highway” in Cyberpunk 2077. After the mission, you can’t use it.

Stats

· Price: €$ 128,000

· Top Speed: 104 MPH

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: Rear-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Not acquirable

Militech Behemoth

As part of the Cyberpunk universe, the Militech Behemoth was manufactured in New USA between the years 2067-2077. You cannot acquire Militech Behemoth in Cyberpunk 2077.

Stats

· Price: N/A

· Top Speed: 130 mph

· Seats: 2

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Not acquirable

Militech Manticore

Militech Manticore is another heavy-duty vehicle that cannot be acquired.

Stats

· Price: N/A

· Top Speed: N/A

· Seats: 10

· Drive Train: N/A

· Acquisition / How to Unlock:

Thorton Mackinaw “Beast”

“The Beast in Me” Side Job in Cyberpunk 2077 gives you a free Thorton Mackinaw “Beast.”.

Stats

· Price: Free

· Top Speed: 164 mph

· Seats: 3

· Drive Train: All-Wheel Drive

· Acquisition / How to Unlock: Not acquirable