Cyberpunk 2077: How To Use Kerenzikov After Update 2.0

Kerenzikov is a powerful cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 that occupies the Nervous System slot. It allows you to manipulate time mid-air for some pretty fancy takedowns.

You could previously use Kerenzikov with all weapon types. That, however, proved too overpowered, so the cyberware was tweaked (nerfed) a bit with the Phantom Liberty and 2.0 update. It is now specific to only ranged weapons.

You can also pair the Nervous system Cyberware with its counterparts like The Kerenzikov Boost System on the Frontal Cortex, and Defenzikov on the Integumentary System for optimum set-up and build around the Kerenzikov’s effect.

Though the requirements have become stricter, it is still a must-own for aggressive players simply due to its effect. Having the ability to hit headshots in slow motion while being halfway up the ground, is an incomparable feeling.

If it sounds like something right up your alley, we have compiled a guide on all you need to know about Kerenzikov Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077.

Kerenzikov locations in Cyberpunk 2077

There are only two ways to get your hands on the Kerenzikov cyberware. You can either get it for free through the “Assault in Progress NCPD Scanner Hustle” or by purchasing it from the ripperdocs of Night City.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Charter Hill Assault In Progress

You can find an Uncommon Kerenzikov Cyberware during an Assault In Progress of the NCPD Scanner Hustles found in Charter Hill, Westbrook.

You can find it a few meters east of the Dynalar fast travel point. The Kerenzikov Uncommon variant will be in a backpack next to the computer terminal on a crate under the bridge.

Ripperdocs

The other way to get the Kerenzikov Cyberware is by purchasing it from the Ripperdocs across the city.

To unlock it in the shops, you will first need to be at level 10 with Act 1 of the main storyline completed. If you do not find it in the shop, you will have to wait 24 hours in-game so the shop pool resets. You can skip the time if you want to speed things up a little.

Below are the ripperdoc locations from where you can buy different variants of Kerenzikov in Cyberpunk 2077.

Common Variant (Costs €$4,000)

Buck’s Clinic in Kabuki, Watson

Cassius in Northside, Watson

Dr. Chrome in Kabuki, Watson

Kraviz’s Clinic in Charter Hill, Westbrook

Ripperdoc at Japantown, next to the Cherry Blossom Market

Viktor’s Clinic in Little China, Watson

Uncommon Variant (Costs €$6,000)

Fingers MD in Japantown, Westbrook

Octavio’s Clinic in Rancho Coronado Santo Domingo

Ripperdoc in Arroyo, Santo Domingo

Ripperdoc at the Aldecaldo Mobile Camp or the Nomad Camp in Badlands

Ripperdoc at the West Wind Estate, Pacifica

Rare Variant (Costs €$10,000)

Ripperdoc in Arroyo, Santo Domingo

Ripperdoc in Downtown, City Center

Ripperdoc in Wellsprings, Heywood

Epic Variant (Costs €$16,000)

Ripperdoc in Wellsprings, Heywood

Legendary Variant (Costs €$28,000)

Ripperdoc in Arroyo, Santo Domingo

How to use Kerenzikov after Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

Following Update 2.0, the Kerenzikov Cyberware is used with only ranged weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 in tandem with the Reflexive Attunement.

To activate the effect you need to ADS while performing a dash, slide, or dodge. Once activated, you will have a few seconds to take aim and take your shot before it starts to cool down.

We found that it works better with the Dynamic or the Alternate system active but Dynamic makes sliding harder so it is not mainly recommended.

The time dilation mechanic is a little tricky to work around, but once you have a hang of things, you will see why it is one of the best Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077.

Better Kerenzikov Mod

After the 2.0 Update, the Kerenzikov Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 has its own fair share of downgrades, from movement restrictions to weapon limitations.

If you want to go back to the good times when you could use it with any weapon you want, there is a mod that can help you with that.

The Better Kerenzikov Mod makes using the Kerenzikov Cyberware easier in Cyberpunk 2077. With the Better Kerenzikov Mod, you will be able to use the Cyberware with melee weapons and shotguns as well.

It carries most mechanics from Sandevistan Cyberware like the movement speed and no slow-mo effect. You will also be able to double its active duration and adjust the cooldown as per your needs or even get rid of time restrictions altogether.

Is Kerenzikov not working in Cyberpunk 2077?

Kerenzikov Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 has been bugging out a lot of players, especially after the Phantom Liberty DLC where the effect stops activating. The cause of the bug is unknown and there have been no resolutions unfortunately as of yet.

If your Kerenzikov has not been working in Cyberpunk 2077, you can try restarting your game, which most of the time fixes the issue.

Check that you are not using an older save file, which can interfere with the new changes introduced to the system.

Also, make sure that your game is up-to-date with the latest version, to ensure the old versions are not interfering with the fresh changes.

Kerenzikov Cyberware Stats

Cyberware Type: Nervous System

Tier(s): All (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Depending on your tier, the effect will differ in strength with Legendary being the strongest. Kerenzikov Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to slow down time for a certain time period.

During this, you can aim and shoot while dodging, attacking, and even during a slide with a downtime of 6-8 seconds.

The Common variant Slows time by 50% for 1.5 seconds, the Uncommon by 60% for 1.8 seconds, the Rare raises the intensity to 70% for 2 seconds, the Epic bumps it up to 80% for 2.5 seconds, and lastly, the Legendary variant Slows time by 90% for 3.5 seconds.

Reflexes Attunement

You will need to pair the Kerenzikov Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 with the Reflexes Attribute for maximum benefit. Reflexes can be found under the Headhunter Skill Tree and increase Crit Chance by 0.5% per attribute point.

It also grants you Reload Speed and Weapon Handling with attunement which is a nice upgrade considering you will be the one taking the fight to your enemies.

To upgrade your Cyberware, you will need components of the respective tier so it will be a while before you can get your hands on Legendary variants. The good thing is that the lower ones are still amazing for early to mid-game players.