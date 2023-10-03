Cyberpunk 2077 Go Your Own Way Walkthrough

Go Your Own Way is an extremely small mission in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC. This mission only appears if you allow Hasan to go free at the end of Prototype in the Scraper gig instead of turning him over to Zetatech. A few days after Prototype in the Scraper, Mr. Hands will contact you and tell you that Hasan wants to see you. This starts the Go Your Own Way side job in Cyberpunk 2077.

Meet Hasan in Longshore Stacks for Go Your Own Way

As mentioned before, Go Your Own Way quest can only be done if you send Hasan to Mr. Hands and asked Hands to connect him with a ripperdoc to remove the prototype. For this to happen, you actually first have to rescue Hasan during the Prototype in the Scraper mission.

Once he has been rescued, escape the area with him and tell him you aren’t gonna turn him over to Zetatech or let him run away as Zetatech will just chase him down and kill him to recover their prototype.

To meet Hasan and complete Go Your Own Way, make your way to Longshore Stacks in Dogtown. It is the same area where Alex’s bar is located so you can fast travel there easily. The quest marker nearby should take you to the place where Hasan is living.

Hasan will thank you for not turning him in and saving his life. He says he doesn’t have much but would still like to reward you. In exchange, he will give you the Ambition iconic pistol, one of the new weapons in Cyberpunk 2077. Pick up the pistol and leave the area to complete Go Your Own Way mission in CP2077.