How To Get Cheetah In Cyberpunk 2077

One of the new iconic weapons in the new Cyberpunk 2077 is a pistol called Cheetah. Easily missable, the Cheetah in Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best power pistols in the game and also one of the easily missed ones. You need to make some very specific choices during a mission in Cyberpunk 2077 to get the Cheetah.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cheetah location

In order to get the Tier 5+ iconic pistol Cheetah in CP2077, you need to start a quest called No Easy Way Out. Near the end of the quest, you will have to make certain dialogue choices when Angie appears in Damir’s Clinic. The right choices will allow you to pick up the Cheetah.

The main purpose here is to kill Angie. So you’re supposed to side with Aaron in all dialogues to lead it to a shootout.

After that, you basically take the choice of pissing off Angie which is the second option in the dialogues which would lead to a shootout in the clinic against her.

Once you’ve killed everyone and Angie, she will drop the iconic pistol and you can pick up the Cheetah for your arsenal. Now that you have the Cheetah, simply proceed to end the mission.

Cheetah stats

What makes Cheetah so special is that despite being a ranged weapon, it rewards close proximity to enemies. The bonus effect on the pistol increases your Crit and Bleed chance on enemies the closer you are to them. Body shots also deal bonus damage as you get closer to enemies.

Cheetah comes with the following weapon stats in Cyberpunk 2077