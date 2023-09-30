Cyberpunk 2077 No Easy Way Out Walkthrough

One of the new side gigs added with Phantom Liberty expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 is the “No Easy Way Out” which entails multiple endings. We will guide you here as to which endings you might get so we’re giving a spoiler warning even though we’ll try to keep this article as spoiler-free as possible. One of the endings also helps you to get a special weapon as to how you can complete the No Easy Way Out quest.

To start the No Easy Way Out quest in Cyberpunk 2077, you need to find Aaron first and talk to him.

Find Aaron

You’ll begin by looking for Aaron Waines. You’ll find him boxing against Will Correy in the above given location. Here you will need to talk to the Bookie there who is announcing to make bets. You can make a quick buck thereby betting on Aaron.

Once you’re done talking to the bookie, you can meet up with Aaron who explains that he needs help with “dangerous people”. He offers you to assist him which you accept. He needs to meet a man named “Damir” before his next big fight which is coming up soon.

He’ll ask you to join him at Terra Cognito.

Meet Aaron at Terra Cognito

Meet Aaron at the given location outside Terra Cognito during No Easy Way Out quest in Cyberpunk 2077. Follow Aaron as he gives you a short tour around the place towards Damir’s clinic. He explains why Aaron wanted to visit the doctor here.

You’ll begin by infiltrating the building – use a fallen scaffolding nearby on the front. Use it to get in the upper portion of the building. Go through the vent and jump down. Open the door right next to you and take down the guard over there. Turn off the security camera right in front of you.

Distract the enemy in the front and take him down. There are two more blocking the front, taking down would make Aaron take down the other and he can enter the place. Hack the camera you initially had turned off before in order to check the security inside. The code would 4300.

Once you type in the code in the keypad enter the place. We will give players a free hand here as to how they can approach this location, but we have to warn you that there is a turret in place there which can be taken down using the camera visible from the safe location. Once you have taken care of and defeated the Scavengers, continue inside the building.

Go to Damir’s Clinic

Damir’s clinic is on the top floor, so you need to move upwards. Once you reach there, let Aaron talk and you can go and wait in the wheelchair till the operation is done during No Easy Way Out quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

Sometime later – as soon as the operation is done Angie appears. Here you will make a crucial judgment and choose who you will side with in No Easy Way Out quest in Cyberpunk 2077: Angie or Aaron as Angie makes you an offer to use him and get a share in the winnings.

Cyberpunk 2077: No Easy Way Out quest endings

There are 4 possible endings for the No Easy Way Out quest in Cyberpunk 2077 depending on the choices you make.

Ending A

If you choose to side with Angie and pick “Fine”, she’ll ask you to leave the premises. You’ll receive a message from Angie in 3 days and she’ll ask you to meet her where you first saw Aaron.

She’ll explain that her clients were happy, and Aaron kept his end of the bargain. She’ll pay you 10000 eddies for the job.

Ending B

You must select the 2nd option here and reject her offer. She’ll begin a shoot out here. Once you’ve shot down Angie this is where you’d get the special weapon – Cheetah (This is the only ending in No Easy Way Out mission in Cyberpunk 2077 where you can get this weapon). Talk to Aaron after you’ve picked up your new weapon. After that just leave the clinic and wait for Aaron to contact you about 3 days later. He’ll invite you to Dream Gig Bar.

You’ll talk to a server there who’d explain that animals abducted Aaron. The server would guide you towards the alley nearby.

Ending C

If you pick up the third option, it results in you intimidating Angie and she will leave without a fight. Once Aaron wakes up, he’ll ask you if he should throw a fight. If you ask him to do so, OR that Angie has told you everything – it would result in the same Ending in No Easy Way Out quest in Cyberpunk 2077. It would result in him still staying in their pockets.

Ending D

In continuation after the intimidation, if you select the second option it will result in another ending. In this ending however, Aaron will end up going to Costa Rica in the message he sends you after 3 days.