Cyberpunk 2077 Fast Travel Dataterm Locations Guide

In Cyberpunk 2077, Fast Travel is possible through Dataterms and NCART stations located all over the map. There are a total of 160 Dataterm fast travel points in the game, enabling the player to travel instantly to any point on the map.

Upon finding all the fast travel dataterms, the Frequent flyer achievement is unlocked. The following guide highlights Fast Travel Dataterm locations in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to use fast travel dataterms

The fast travel dataterms are highlighted by the blue pins on the map. Approach the blue pin by following the map and interacting with the dataterm there.

The map with all unlocked fast travel locations will show up. Simply select the point of travel and you are at your destination in a few seconds.

You cannot fast-travel to a location you have not visited first. You have to visit the location physically first before you can fast-travel there. Now let’s talk about the Watson Districts whose fast travel points are unlocked first in the game.

All fast travel points (post patch 1.5)

There are a total of 159 dataterms in Cyberpunk 2077 post patch 1.5. This patch introduced numerous free DLCs and new quests to the game. Many bugs were fixed in this patch and the game was optimized.

The fast travel points are divided into the following districts:

Watson

Watson is a district of Night City. It is the place where V takes residence and starts their adventure as well. There are 33 fast travel points in the Watson district, which you can see on the map given below.

Some of the notable fast travel points in the Watson district are also mentioned below.

Bradbury & Buran

This fast travel point is located around the corner from Vik’s ripper doc shop and Misty’s shop.

Ebunike Docks

This fast travel point is located in the northern part of the Watson district.

Megabuilding H10 Atrium

This is a key fast travel point since it takes you to V’s apartment.

East

It is an important fast travel point because it will take you to Westbrook’s North Oak.

Other fast travel areas in Watson include

All Foods Plant

Longshore North

Charter ST

Kabuki Market

Kennedy North

Metro: Med Center

Drake Ave

Metro: Eisenhower ST

California & Cartwright

Goldsmith ST

Sutter ST

Creek Loop

Bellevue Overwalk

Allen ST South

Kabuki: Central

Pinewood ST South

Afterlife

Riot

Clarendon ST

Westbrook

Westbrook is considered the best place to live in Night City. This part of the city mainly consists of Celebrities and corporate people. It’s the best place to stay and have fun and most importantly, this is the place where Japantown resides.

Passing through Oakwood, from North to East we get to see:

Drive-In Theater

Capitola ST

Skyline & Salinas

Sagan & Diamond

Japantown West

Metro: Monroe ST

Fourth Wall Studios

Cherry Blossom Market

Megabuilding H8

Redwood Market

Crescent & Broad

Silk Road West

Metro: Japantown South

Gold Niwaki Plaza

Dark Matter

Luxury Apartments

Lele Park

Dynalar

Longshore South

Columbarium

North Oak Sign

Kerry Eurodyne’s Residence

Arasaka Estate

City Center

The corporate showcase of the Night City, the City Center plays the role of the central business district of the City. Almost every corporation in the city operates from the City Center.

Heading South from North we see:

Downtown North

Berkeley & Bruce Skiv

Metro: Republic Way

Skyline & Republic

Downtown Central

Gold Beach Marina

Corporation ST

Arasaka Tower

Ring Road

Petrel ST

Heywood

One of the six districts in the Night City, Heywood; located in the North shows the prestigious side of the city whereas the South consists of money-hungry gangs such as Valentinos and 6th Street.

Fast travel points in the Heywood region of Night City include

Delamain HQ

Republic & Vine

Skyline East

Metro: Congress & MLK

Congress & Madison

Reconciliation Park

Senate & Market

Embers

Metro: Glen North

Berkeley & Bay

Cannery Plaza

Metro: Market ST

Palms View Plaza

Pumping Station

Parque Del Mar

Megabuilding H2

Ventura & Skyline

Valentino Alley

Metro: Glen South

Hanford Overpass

El Coyote Cojo

Megabuilding H3

Shooting Range

Santo Domingo

One of the oldest districts in the Night City, Santo Domingo is mainly used as a testing tool for industrial usage such as making new buildings by destroying the already constructed, etc.

This district goes from North-East to South which includes:

Trailer Park

San Amaro ST

Rancho Coronado North

Republic East

Megtabuilding H6

MLK & Brandon

Red Dirt Bar

Hargreaves ST

Arasaka Industrial Park

Mallagra & Mazanita

Kendal Park

Tama Viewpoint

Rancho Coronado East

Almunecar & Jerze

Piez

Rancho Coronado South

Megabuilding H4

Pacifica

South of the Night City, this former Pacifica Playground used to be the place for upper-classed corporate residential areas. However, this money-driving district didn’t see the light and is now ruled by gang members.

It consists of the following from North to South:

Stadium Parking

Pacifica Pier

Batty’s Hotel

Chapel

Grand Imperial Mall

West Hind Apartments

Badlands

Tough Night City only has six main districts, Badlands is considered the seventh district. This district is divided into two parts, the East Badlands and the South Badlands.

East Badlands include:

Nomad Camp

Desert Film ST

Rocky Ridge

Sunset Motel

Trailer Park

Sunshine Hotel

Big Rock

I-9 East

Far Ridge

Old Turbines

Wraith Camp

Edgewood Farm

Medeski Fuel Station

South Badlands include: