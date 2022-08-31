Cult of the Lamb Bosses List: How to Defeat Every Bishop?

Like many other games that have bosses at the end of levels, there are Bishops in Cult of the Lamb opposing your new religion. There are four regions in Cult of the Lamb and in every region, you will encounter a bishop at the end. This means there are a total of four bishops that you must defeat.

Bishops are terrifying species that you can call bosses as well. Taking them down is not much difficult if you have prior knowledge about how the fight is going to be. So to maximize your chances of winning, we have prepared this guide entailing how to defeat each and every bishop in Cult of the Lamb.

How to Defeat All the Bishops in Cult of the Lamb

As told above, there are four bishops and all of them are a bit of a headache in their own right. However, we have explained the strategies that must follow to emerge victorious against each Bishop in Cult of the Lamb.

Leshy –Darkwood Bishop

The very first bishop that you will encounter in Cult of the Lamb is Leshy. Leshy is found in the Darkwood area of the game. Leshy’s attacks will remind you of the attacks of previous minibosses that you’ve fought in Cult of the Lamb; Velefar, Barbatos and Amdusias.

Heket – Anura Bishop

In the Anura area of Cult of the Lamb, you are going to face the second bishop known as ‘Heket’. Heket is going to look like a frog. So you can guess the nature of the fight. He will mainly jump and slam on the ground while using his tongue as a weapon.

Kallamar – Anchordeep Bishop

In the Anchordeep area of Cult of the Lamb, you are going to face the third bishop known as ‘Kallamar’. Kallamar will have four arms and will have four different weapons to attack you so be on your toes.

Shamura – Silk Cradle Bishop

In the Silk Cradle area of Cult of the Lamb, you are going to face the fourth and last bishop known as ‘Shamura’. Shamura is a giant spider-like boss that has some really powerful attacks. One of the major attacks to watch out for against Shamura are her spider threads that can bind you.