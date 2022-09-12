NBA 2K23 Ronnie 2K Rebirth Quest: How To Unlock & Complete

Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie 2K, has returned with NBA 2K23. You can find him during your MyCareer journey to unlock a few new options to help you on your way.

Speaking with Ronnie 2K will also unlock his Rebirth quest which holds significance. Completing the quest will allow you to create a new character in NBA 2K23 while keeping your current progress.

The following guide will tell you exactly how to unlock and complete the Rebirth quest in the game.

How to unlock/complete Ronnie 2K’s Rebirth Quest

Before heading out to search for Ronnie 2K, note that his Rebirth quest is a little different on both the current- and previous-generation platforms. If you are playing the game on PC, you are officially playing on a previous-generation platform.

On current-gen

Ronnie 2K keeps moving between the northern and southern districts of the City. If you are playing on current-generation platforms—PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, you need to first finish the NBA Summer League to be able to begin the Rebirth questline.

Once you reach a 65 rating, Ronnie 2K will be waiting for you near the subway station in the northeast part of the City. Speak with him to get a Ronnie 2K & Sophie t-shirt.

When you reach a 75 rating, Ronnie 2K will move to the southwest part of the City. Find him near the subway station over there to get the Spawn location ability.

The evasive character will then head to the northwest part of the City. Find him there near the subway station when you reach an 88 rating to be able to free roam and play shirtless.

Reaching a 90 rating is the final requirement of the questline. When you hit that high rating, make your way to the South City Vipers to speak with Ronnie 2K one last time to end his Rebirth quest.

On previous-gen

If you are playing NBA 2K23 on either a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PC, your game will not have the City. Hence, you cannot roam around the City searching for Ronnie 2K.

What you have to do on previous-generation platforms is to just get on the GOAT boat and hit a 90 rating to be able to create yourself a new MyPlayer character.