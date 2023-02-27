Company Of Heroes 3 US Forces Guide

The Company of Heroes 3 US Forces have highly aggressive units, which makes them far deadlier than the other factions. This faction overshadows others due to its superior production capabilities, along with high mobility and devastating combined arms.

The US Force’s main strength lies in its light vehicles allowing a more aggressive combat stance. You can use US Forces infantry according to the required situation due to higher flexibility, and how can we forget that some of the best tanks in COH 3 are part of the US forces’ Arsenal?

The Aggressive, Adaptable, and Overwhelming US Forces can wipe out enemies on any given day with the right tactics. You will receive assistance from new battlegroups, and your SSF Commandos might be more than enough to bring down the infantry of other strong factions like Deutsches Afrikakorps .

From air support to ground-breaking tank combat, you can experience all these things while playing the US Forces faction in COH 3.

US Forces units and their roles

Headquarters

Unit Category Weapon Role Scout Squad Recon/Anti-infantry Long-range M1 rifle Long-range kill. Engineer Squad Support/Anti-infantry Close-range M3 Repair and build defenses.

The US Forces headquarter units ensure offense and defense for this faction in COH 3. You can take long-range shots using rifles and provide cover to your infantry in close range by repairing and building more robust defenses.

You can keep improving your structures, saving time and money while indulging in deep combat.

Tank Depot

Unit Category Weapon Role M4A1 Sherman Medium Tank Anti-vehicle/Anti-infantry/Generalist 75mm gun and 2x .30cal machine gun Destroy enemy resources. M18 Hellcat Tank Destroyer Anti-vehicle/Anti-tank 76mm gun Immobilize the enemy aggression. M4 (105) Sherman Bulldozer Anti-structure/Anti-infantry 105mm Howitzer, and 2x .30cal gun Remove obstacles from the path.

The tank unit of US Forces in COH 3 is what makes this faction one of the great in the game. The sheer power of these vehicles allows you to create different plays and bring down the other dominant faction like Wehrmacht in Company of Heroes 3.

You can take out the enemy vehicles hindering their mobility and destroying their much-needed supply line. Additionally, you can clear the structures and enemy infantry, making it easy for units to advance and take an aggressive stance in the battle.

The mobility of factions is a very important aspect of war, and this allows you exactly that. There will be no stopping if you hit your shots clean using these badass tanks.

Motor Pool

Unit Category Weapon Role M24 Chaffee Light Tank Anti-vehicle 75mm gun and 2x .30cal machine gun Destroy enemy mobility. M1 Anti-tank Gun Team Heavy Weapon/Anti-vehicle 57mm anti-tank Demolish enemy vehicles. M8 Grayhound Armored Cat Anti-vehicle/Anti-infantry 37mm and .30cal machine gun Destroy enemy infantry and vehicles.

The US Forces Motor units are there for destruction in COH 3. You can demolish enemy vehicles and infantry. If both of these things are taken out of the equation, then the war is certainly in your hands.

You will hinder enemy supplies, stopping their aggression and making them take a weaker stance during combat. You just have to time your attacks and wait for the other factions to make the mistakes.

Weapon Support

Unit Category Weapon Role M3 Armored personnel Carrier Support/Anti-infantry .50ca machine gun Develop efficient supply line. Sniper Support/Anti-infantry Long-ranged rifle Cover the movements of infantry. Bazooka squad Support/Anti-vehicle M1 carbines and M9 Bazookas. Trap enemy vehicles. M1919 Machine Gun Team Heavy weapon/Anti-infantry .30cal heavy machine gun Stop enemy infantry push.

The support unit is very crucial for the US faction in COH 3. It allows you to trap the enemy and stop their infantry push. Using tank units on the trapped enemies can bring havoc on enemies.

Supply line makes or breaks nations during wars. You can have an almost perfectly working supply line due to these units. Additionally, machine guns allow you to demolish enemy aggression.

Barracks

Unit Category Weapon Role M1 Mortar Team Heavy weapon/Anti-infantry 81mm mortar AOE damage. ¼-ton 4×4 Truck Recon/Anti-infantry .30cal machine gun Gather information. Riflemen Squad Mainline/Anti-infantry M1 grand rifles and Thompson. Breach enemy defenses.

The Barracks units allow you to gather information on the enemy movements and make the strategy accordingly. You get the mortar team that helps you deal substantial AOE damage and stop the enemy push altogether.

With the right information, you can breach enemy defenses and surprise them with the help of other units. Making the enemies uncomfortable gets you the win in COH 3.

Special

Unit Category Weapon Role Captain Retinue Support/Anti-infantry M1 grand rifles, Thompson and M1919A6 LMG Support the infantry. M16 Multiple Gun Motor Carriage Anti-aircraft/Anti-infantry M45 “Krautmower” quad and .50cal mount Demolish enemy aircrafts. M3 75mm Gun Motor Carriage Anti-tank 75mm main gun Demolish enemy tanks. Pathfinder Squad Recon/Anti-infantry M1 Grand rifles Usage grenades and flares.

This US Forces unit is exceptional, just as the name states. You get a combination of support and aggression in this unit. Your pathfinder squad can locate essential things to help you set the right trap against other factions.

You also get the ability to bring down enemy vehicles, tanks, and aircraft. If you hold the land and air superiority, no other faction can stop you in COH 3. You just have to support your infantry and provide them with a secure path to lead the attack.

Battlegroups

Unit Category Weapon Role Paratrooper Elite/Anti-infantry M1A1 carbine. Use grenades and charges. M31 Recovery Vehicle Support/Non-combatant – Repair, restore and rescue vehicles. M8 Scott SPG Anti-structure/Anti-infantry 75mm light howitzer AOE damage. M4A3E8 Sherman Easy Eight Anti-tank/Anti-infantry 76mm gun and 2x .30cal machine gun Stop enemy infantry push. M29 Weasel Recon/Non-combatant – Develop supply line. SSF Commando Squad Elite/Anti-infantry M1 Grand rifles, M1941 LMG, and M9 Bazookas. Take center stage of the combat.

The battlegroups units of US Forces in COH 3 show why this faction is the greatest in the game. You get everything in this unit, from the ability to use grenades and charges to AOE damage.

You can develop a very efficient supply line and restore your existing vehicles in the combat zone. Additionally, these units allow you to inflict severe damage on enemy infantry, stopping them in their movements and trapping them to unleash AOE damage.

Lastly, the commando squad is perfect for stopping any kind of push and gives you a chance to be aggressive in your stance and win the war in COH 3.