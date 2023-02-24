Company Of Heroes 3 Wehrmacht Guide

The Company of Heroes 3 Wehrmacht faction is a force to be reckoned with. The defensive capabilities of the faction, along with its counter-attacking abilities, make this force one of the best in the game.

You can pierce through any defensive lines and hold your positions, outsmarting the enemies during combat. The Wehrmacht faction contains a mixture of classic units and newly introduced features. These things make the entire COH 3 experience much more exciting and fun.

The tech structure of Wehrmacht is the differentiating point between all the forces. You get to choose during the battle between different things. You can improve your buildings, unlock new units, or upgrade existing ones.

The words that describe this faction are Defensive, Veteran, and Intimidating. You will feel during your playthrough how all these traits perfectly explain the Wehrmacht faction.

Wehrmacht units and their roles

Headquarters

Infanterie

Luftwaffe

Panzergrenadier

Panzer

Battlegroups

Headquarters

Unit Category Weapon Role Kettenkard Recon Vehicle Support/ Non-combatant – An unarmed light vehicle is used to supply items. Pioneer Squad Support/ Anti-Infantry MP 40 Repair and construct defense lines along with supporting infantry with MP40 SMG.

You get two units that can perform the support role along with some others. These units are essential as they can keep your infantry secure and provide you with the ability to supply things quickly.

Infanterie

Unit Category Weapon Role Grenadier Squad Mainline/ Anti-Infantry Kar98K Support the forces by indulging in long-range combats and building defenses. MG 43 Machine Gun Team Heavy Weapon/ Anti-Infantry MG 42 HMG Push back the enemy infantry. GrW 34 Mortar Team Heavy Weapon/ Anti-Infantry 80mm Mortar Inflict AOE damage. Sniper Support/ Anti-Infantry Long-ranged rifle Clear the area for infantry units.

The infantry units are crucial for your victory in COH 3. You get to use the classic Kar98k rifle in this category and provide long-range kills for your force. These units can unleash grenades and cause AOE damage using heavy weapons.

Heavy machine guns allow you to kill enemies in your line of fire as the fire rate of these weapons is very high, and it helps you to hold the push of enemy infantry units.

Combining these units with your snipers makes it easy for you to take out enemy players from crucial positions and open the battle area. Your teams can push without receiving surprises from enemy snipers or other units.

Luftwaffe

Unit Category Weapon Role Jager Squad Elite / Anti-Infantry G43 Create distraction using smoke grenades. 221 Scout Car Recon / Anti-Infantry MG 34 Highly mobile vehicle. Flak 30 Anti-aircraft Gun Team Heavy Weapon / Anti-Infantry 20mm Anti-air Take down enemy aircraft. Marder III M Tank Destroyer Anti-Vehicle / Anti-Tank 75mm Anti-tank Destruction of vehicles. Wirbelwind Flakpanzer Anti-aircraft / Anti-infantry 20mm Anti-air Increase control over aerial combat.

These CoH3 Wehrmacht units are essential to take command of the air and ground vehicles.

The Germans faced severe drawbacks during their aerial war with the British during WWII due to which they were on the receiving end. You have to make the most out of all these units to stand a chance against powerhouses like the US and the British in Company of Heroes 3.

Use these units to disable enemy tanks and infantry. Use smoke grenades to distract and surprise enemies with precise and timely attacks. These units enable you to make sneaky plays and take down even the most robust enemy aircraft, vehicles, and teams.

Panzergrenadier

Unit Category Weapon Role Pak 40 Anti-tank gun Team Heavy weapon / Anti-vehicle 75mm Anti-tank Destroy enemy tanks. Panzergrenadier Squad Elite / Anti-Infantry StG 44 Destroy and control enemy buildings. 251 Medium Carrier Support / Anti-Infantry MG 42 Transports HM guns and infantry. StuG III G Assault Gun Anti-vehicle / Anti-tank 75mm Tanks and vehicles destruction. Nebelwerfer 42 Rocket Launcher Team Rocket Artillery 210mm Rocket launcher AOE damage and destruction of objects.

This Wehrmacht unit is a nightmare for enemy vehicles and structures. All the units are equipped with great power weapons that allow you to take down any kind of enemy unit.

The carrier units can transport infantry and guns to the required areas. This constant supply flow can turn the tides in your favor in any battle. If you hit their structures using these units, then the fight might be over more quickly. Wait for the right moment and bring these units to cause chaos on the battlefield.

Panzer

Unit Category Weapon Role StoBtruppen Squad Elite / Anti-infantry G43 and MG 42 LMG Kill enemies from a long-range Panzer IV Medium Tank Anti-vehicle / Anti-infantry/ Generalist 75mm gun, and 2x MG 34 Destroy the enemy’s bases and infantry. Sturmpanzer IV Brummbar Anti-structure / Anti-infantry 150mm Demolish buildings and structures.

These Company of Heroes 3 Wehrmacht units is all about destruction and chaos. You can bring down any building or enemies using these units. The positioning of these units is vital to winning on the battlefield.

Battlegroups

Unit Category Weapon Role 8 rad Armored Car Recon / Anti-infantry 20mm autocannon and MG 34 Destroy infantry. Panther Tank Anti-tank / Anti-infantry 75mm and MG 34 Destroy tanks and infantry. Wespe Artillery Artillery 105mm LeFH 18 Howitzer. AOE damage. Tiger Tank Anti-vehicle / Anti-tank 88mm Kwk 36 Armor penetration. 2.5-Tonne Cargo Truck Support / Non-Combatant – Support the supply lines. Fallschirmjager Squad Elite / Anti-infantry FG 42 Sneaky plays. Fallschirmpioneer Squad Support / Anti-infantry Kar98k Build and repair defense.

To win your Company of Heroes 3 battles against other factions, you need your Battlegroups to be on point. From the sneaky plays using the smoke bombs to destroying the enemy tanks and infantry is very important.

The same group allows you to create and repair your defenses, making it challenging for enemies to penetrate your structures. All these units make Wehrmacht one of the strongest factions in Company of Heroes 3. So go out, get hold of all these units, and start your battles to enjoy the experience.