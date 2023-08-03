How To Get Collapsing Stars in Elden Ring

Collapsing Stars in Elden Ring is a Sorcery that is related to gravity. When it is used, it will shoot gravitational volleys projectiles at the enemy. On contact, the enemy gets pulled toward the caster. Players are often confused about whether they should choose Collapsing Stars or Gravity Well as they both are gravity spells.

Our guide will brief you on how you can get the Collapsing Star in Elden Ring and whether it’s worth it.

Collapsing Stars Location in Elden Ring

To get the Collapsing Staars in Elden Ring, you have to travel to the War-Dead Catacombs Site of Grace in the south of Lenne’s Rise in the northernmost peninsula of the Caelid Region.

You can unlock this site of Grace after defeating Starscourge Radahn’s boss fight.

Head straight into the Site in Grace and avoid engagement with the fighting knights. Climb the stairs and drop from a platform to the basement containing scarlet rot. There, you will find a chest containing the Collapsing Stars.

What Does Collapsing Stars Do in Elden Ring?

Collapsing Stars will affect the gravitational manipulation of enemies. When used, the caster will release 9 volleys of projectiles. When these volleys hit any enemy, it will cause a gravitational pull toward the caster.

Its effect can be boosted by Meteorite Staff and the Magic Scorpion Charm.

You must have 27 stamina to use this spell. This spell requires you to have a build with 36 Intelligence. You don’t need any Faith or Arcane to use this.

The spell can be a good addition to your arsenal especially when you are playing as gravity mage. This spell can deal well with a group of enemies. Generally, if we consider the impact, Collapsing stars should take an edge over Gravity Well. However, it will also come down to the choice of players.