Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Mozo Shenno Shrine Guide

Before you can enter and solve puzzles of various shrines in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you need to complete their associated quests. One such quest that is tied to the Mozo Shenno shrine is The Bird in the Mountains quest. It is one of the 43 quests associated with the shrines. You must complete this quest to attempt the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mozo Shenno shrine.

With this guide, you can complete The Bird in the Mountains quest and Mozo Shenno Shrine in Zelda BOTW in no time as this guide contains the complete walkthrough of both with the specific locations where you can find the shrine.

Where to Find Mozo Shenno Shrine

Mozo Shenno Shrine is located in the Hebra Region in Zelda BOTW. The exact location of Mozo Shenno Shrine is Talonto Peak, South of Coldsnap Hollow. Mazo Shenno Shrine is hidden inside a mountain shaped like a bird. To find this shrine, first, you need to complete a side quest called “The Bird in The Mountains“.

How to start The Bird in the Mountains quest

To know about the location of the Bird in the Mountains quest, you must speak to Molli. Molli can be found in Rito village in Zelda BOTW, standing on the balcony just below the Akh Va’quot Shrine. You cannot always find her there; she looks at the mountains between 9 am and 9 pm.

Once you find her, speak to her, and she will tell you about the quest and tree in the Hebra mountains. The purpose of this quest is to reveal the location of the Mozo Shenno shrine, so once you have found the tree that Molli mentioned, you will automatically see the location of the Mozo Shenno shrine in Zelda BOTW.

Where to find the tree for The Bird in the Mountains quest in Zelda BOTW

Before heading out to find the tree, mark it on the map to avoid getting lost.

This cedar tree is northeast of Rito Village on top of Talonto Peak. You must prepare for this journey; the place you are heading to is freezing. So, you must have some extra clothes, materials to build a fire, cook meals, or elixirs to resist the cold weather.

There are many alternate ways to reach the top, but most of them aren’t safe because of the trek and the enemies along the way. The safe and easy option to choose the path along the flight range. While choosing this path, use the Rospro Pass up to the Northeast past Corvash Peak, and with some help from the wind, you will be able to reach the top of Talonto Peak.

Safe doesn’t mean you don’t need to fight along the way; you may encounter monsters like Mobline and some Lizalfos. You will have to defeat these enemies to reach the top.

Now that you are at the top, look for the Bird. Looking for the Bird doesn’t mean an actual bird, but it is a mountain that looks like a bird with wings. You will have to orient yourself in the northwest direction, and with some focus, you must be able to resemble the rock formation as a bird.

This rock formation is called the Biron snow shelf. From the tree, jump towards the direction of the snow shelf. Once you are in the air, you will see an orange light.

This is the location of the Mozo Shenno shrine. Now that you have seen the shrine’s location, you don’t have to land on the snow shelf; just glide toward the orange light.

Following the orange light, you can land near the cave, completing the Bird in the Mountains quest in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Mozo Shenno Shrine walkthrough

Mozo Shenno Shrine in Zelda BOTW is another combat-based shrine, which will present you with “A Major Test of Strength” trial. Link’s enemy in Mozo Sheeno Shrine is a Guardian Scout 4. They are extremely formidable enemies with 3000HP and lots of armor to protect them from any damage.

Guardian Scouts 4 can wield 3 Ancient Weapons ++ at the same time. Their attack arsenal doesn’t end here. In addition to firing lasers, Scouts can charge Link with devastating attacks.

Make sure to carry a lot of ancient and frost weapons for this fight. When the Guardian Scout moves backward, brace yourself for a charged attack. Use Magnesis to pull metal blocks from the floor and put them between Link and the Guardian Scout. Hitting the metal block while charging will stun the scout, giving you ample time to dish out a lot of damage.

Dodge its close-range attacks to activate Flurry Rush. This will slow down the time and you can land a lot of hits before everything goes back to normal. When Guardian Scout’s HP will be reduced by half, it will start using circular laser attacks.

Move backward and use your glider to take advantage of the updrafts from the floor. Landing a hit on Guardian Scout from above will stun-lock it.

Reaching the last 10% of its HP will throw Guardian Scout into a frenzy. It will start charging itself for a massive laser attack. This attack takes a lot of time to charge and is marked by a distinct beeping noise.

Either rush to the scout and finish the fight before it can strike or wait for the attack to deflect it. If you are uncomfortable with both strategies, simply pull out a metal block from the ground using Magnesis and hide behind it. Repeat the process to defeat the Guardian Scout 4.

You will get at least 2 ++Ancient Weapons as loot for defeating this enemy, in addition to a lot of crafting materials. Move to the now unlocked room and collect Diamond from a chest in the middle of the room. Interact with Monk Mozo Shenno on the altar to get a Spirit Orb as the reward for completing Zelda BOTW Mozo Shenno shrine.