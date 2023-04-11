How To Unlock All Sheikah Towers In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Zelda Breath of the Wild is about exploring the open world, which is not worth doing without expanding regions on the map. Similar to many other open-world games, in Zelda Breath of the Wild, the Sheikah Towers come into play to expand the map and reveal more gameplay opportunities.

You must find and activate these Sheikah Towers to get a detailed map of Hyrule. In this guide, we will help you in unlocking all those towers. Here’s how?

What are Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sheikah Towers?

Sheikah Towers are giant ancient structures found across the Hyrule kingdom. These Towers detect the signs of calamity revival and were built years ago. They provide an additional map of their surroundings and have a waypoint empowering you to travel to the other parts of the region quickly. You may also get a vast view of the surrounding area.

There are a total of 15 Sheikah Towers in Zelda Breath of the Wild. You can find and unlock these Towers in any order, as long as you have access to the area where the towers are. Below we have included details about the locations of each Tower in Zelda BOTW:

The first tutorial Tower is on the great plateau south of the Temple of Time. Akkala Tower: You can find this Tower in the northeast of the Zora’s Domain simply by heading straight from the Zora’s Domain.

You can find this Tower on the east side of the Rito Village. Move towards the Tabantha Tundra area, and you will find this Tower. Central Tower: To find this Tower, you must head towards Hyrule Ridge by staying close to the Field in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

This is in the Lake Hylia region, south of Lake Hylia, on an island in the middle of the lake. Dueling Peaks Tower: Finding this Tower is easy. All you have to do is move from Great Plateau and move towards the West Necluda, and you will spot it close to the Dueling Peals in Zelda BOTW.

This one is next to the Lanaryu Wetlands, heading towards Zora’s Domain in Zelda BOTW. Eldin Tower: To find this Tower, you must head towards the west side of Akkala Tower. If you haven’t found that yet you can move northeast from Death Mountain to find it.

Finding this one is easy as well. You can find this Tower on eth north-east ridge of the Hyrule. The location is directly southeast of the Hebra Tower. Faron Tower: This is on a hill northeast of Hyrule Castle and the East of the Faron Grasslands in the Ridgeland region.

This is on a hill northwest of Rito Village. You will reach it by heading west from the Hyrule. Gerudo Tower: To find this one, you must first get to Lake Hylia. After that, just head west, and you will see it on top of a mountain in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Head to the Gerudo Desert region and find a mountain with Wastelands Tower on top. Woodland Tower: This Tower is west of the Eldin Tower. You will find it atop a village close to the Korok Forest.

How to unlock the towers in Zelda BOTW

Some towers in Zelda BOTW can be found easily, but some are difficult to find and activate. Here is the method to unlock the towers, which applies to all.

Use Sheikah Sensors

Sheikah Sensor is a handy tool for locating the towers in Zelda BOTW. It is helpful to navigate to the towers in dense forests and mountains. You must set the sensor to locate the Tower and then follow the signals to the nearest showing tower.

Climbing to the top of the Tower

To unlock the Tower, you first need to climb to the top of the Tower, but this is not a piece of cake. There will be many hurdles, such as certain terrestrial conditions, enemies, etc., such as super dangerous guardians. So ensure you have all the necessary gear, like guardian/ancient armor, to counter these difficulties.

Look for hidden paths

Reaching each Sheikah Tower in Zelda Breath of the Wild is difficult, so it demands some exploration. Look for some hidden paths or alternative routes to climb the Tower easily. You may have to use a paraglider to reach the Tower or climb some nearby hill to get a better view of the Tower.

Activate the terminal

After reaching the top of the Tower, you need to activate it. This can be done by finding a device on the top and interacting with it. The activation of the Tower raises it in the air, and a portion of the map is revealed to you.

Finding and unlocking all the towers in Zelda BOTW is not easy, but it offers great rewards. You can locate and activate all the towers with the help of this guide.