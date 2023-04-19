Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Tah Muhl Shrine Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Tah Muhl Shrine is one of the Eldin region shrines. This shrine requires you to complete a quest before entering it. Once you access the Tah Muhl shrine in Zelda BOTW, it is quite easy to complete.

All you need to do is burn different things inside the Shrine to reveal chests, and then speaking to Monk will end it. In this guide, we will discuss everything about Tah Muhl Shrine in detail, beginning with how to find the Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Tah Muhl Shrine location

Tah Muhl Shrine in Zelda BOTW is an Eldin region shrine that you can find in the southwest of the Foothill Stable. The quest you must complete to access the Tah Muhl shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is “A Landscape of Stable.”

A Landscape of Stable

To begin this Shrine quest, Link has to visit Foothill Stable near the entrance of Death Mountain. As Link reaches the location, you will find Mayro looking towards the painting Ozunda (stable owner) made.

The Shrine quest begins when Link speaks to Mayro. The painting has different locations, including Death Mountain and the Stable Shrine. All you need to do is find a Shrine and head toward it. After speaking with Mayro in the stable, take a path down to Trillby Valley in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

As you reach the road towards your left, you will see a Skull cave that some Monsters (Bokoblins) guard in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Head towards the Skull cave, where you will find another ridge on its opposite side. Go down that ridge till you reach the base of Death Mountain.

When you reach the base, go southwest, and after some distance, you’ll spot the tip of Tah Muhl Shrine right below some rock arch. If you find this difficult, all you need to do is keep looking above to find some birds flying in the circle. The Shrine will be exactly beneath these birds.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Tah Muhl shrine walkthrough

The Zelda BOTW Tah Muhl Shrine (Passing The Flame) is all about setting things on fire; therefore, before entering the Shrine, ensure you have enough fire arrows. Don’t panic if you don’t have the fire arrows, as in the Shrine; you will find a torch at the beginning to convert your normal arrows into fire arrows.

As you enter the Shrine, you will see some vines before you. You first need to burn those vines with arrows after lighting them up with a torch. Burning the Vines will reveal another room. This room has two chests containing an Opal and a Cobble Crusher. You must burn the crates to drop the chest in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

After doing this, go to the area exactly opposite the lock doors. Using the bombs, burn the crates behind the ramp towards the Monk. Standing on the ramp to the Monk, use a remote Bomb on the vines behind two crates. Once the vines are destroyed, a chest containing a Cobble Crusher will be revealed.

Open the locked door in the Tah Muhl shrine to get the Ruby in Zelda BOTW. To do this, look towards the left of the treasure chest, and there you will find some vines similar to the one you have burnt before.

As you burn these vines, a treasure chest behind them on stacked crates will burn, and the key will fall. It’s a metal key, so you can use Magnesis to bring it close to you. Use the key to enter the locked door and collect Ruby.

In the end, go to the Monk and speak. The Tah Mul Shrine or Passing the Flame will end as the Monk gives you a Spirit Orb in Zelda BOTW.