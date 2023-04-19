Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Gems Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Gems play a significant role in upgrading armor and weapons essential for Link’s gear to face the challenges of the game’s open-world environment. These gemstones in Zelda BOTW work as payment material at the Great Fairy Fountains for upgrading your armors.

Our guide below will let you know how to obtain and use different gemstones in Zelda BOTW.

How to find Gems in Zelda BOTW

Gemstones are scattered through many places in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Some of the major ways of finding or making them are listed below:

Mining Ore deposits

Obtaining Gems is possible from ore deposits using a hammer or other mining tool. You can often find ore deposits in rocky areas like mountains or cliffs. Ordinary gems in Zelda BOTW, such as Opal, usually dwell in Regular deposits, while rarer minerals, such as Rubies and Diamonds, must be collected from rare deposits or monster drops.

The Hyrulean map is teeming with deposits; however, you will not find some rare ones until you make your way to the Southern Mine. This mine is situated inside Goron City, which you can access by warping up Shae Mo’sah Shrine.

Defeat Taluses

Some enemies in Zelda BOTW drop gemstones when defeated. For example, Stone Taluses are known to drop valuable gems.

You can encounter and defeat five kinds of Taluses in BOTW, each giving the gemstone according to its type. Every Talus can reward you with gemstones, including Rubies, Sapphires, and Diamonds.

Treasure chests

Another major way of gaining Gemstones is to search for them in treasure chests scattered throughout the game world. You may have to complete certain quests or puzzles to unlock these chests. Ambers are mostly gems that hide inside chests and are accessible once the player explores the chest.

It is worth noting that the type and rarity of gemstones in Zelda Breath of the Wild vary depending on the location and method of acquisition. For example, sapphires can often be found in the colder regions of the game world, while rubies are more commonly found in volcanic areas.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Gems uses

If you have some extra gems, you can sell them to Hyrulean merchants for a decent amount. To give you an idea of how pricy these gems can be, we may note that a single Diamond can get you 500 Rupees. The number of rupees you receive will increase if you sell them to Ramella, a Gerudo in Goron City.

In addition, gems are essential for upgrading armor in Zelda BOTW. Now and then, Link can visit any Great Fairy Fountain and pay the price of some gems to upgrade certain parts of the armor. You can even max out your gear to level 4 after unlocking the four Great Fairies.

Below is a list of all the Gems players can explore in the Kingdom of Hyrule, along with their usage and selling price.