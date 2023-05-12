Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Runes Locations And Uses

Runes are magical tools in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You can use these tools via your Sheikah Slate.

They are capable of performing many different functions and are essential to solving puzzles found inside shrines, finding chests hidden in the open world, and more.

Today we will be helping you understand everything you need to know about runes and how to acquire them in Zelda: Bread of the Wild.

Where to find all Runes in Breath of the Wild

There are a total of four Runes in Zelda Bread of the Wild with two slots dedicated to Remote Bomb Runes. Below we have given the location of all the Runes along with their respective uses.

Camera Rune

The Camera Rune can be found when venturing into the Hateno Village. It is situated at the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab.

Head inside the lab and interact with both Purah and Symin. After the conversation is over, take the Torch in the lab down the cliff side and ignite it with blue flames.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Bring the Torch back to the lab and set the structure outside the lab on fire. Head inside the lab and talk to Purah to complete her quest and activate the Shrine to the Camera Rune.

The main purpose of this Rune is to take snaps of the monsters, locations, and other equipment found in the world of Zelda to complete the Hyrule Compendium. You can use the Sheikah Sensors to find the locations of the items without facing any difficulty.

Cryonis Rune

This Rune is found inside Keh Namut Shrine of Trials. Use the elevator to take you down to the Trials where you will find the Shrine on the left side.

You can use this Rune to create three Ice pillars underwater which can be broken once you create a new one.

You can also create ice platforms to cross broken bridges and raise Treasure chests that are buried in the depths of the sea, making the Cryonis Rune a nice addition to your inventory.

Magnesis Rune

The Magnesis Rune is found as a part of the Oman Au Shrine of Trials in Breath of the Wild. Simply take the elevator down to the Trials and find the Shrine on the left-hand side of the area.

You can use this Rune to lift metallic objects and move them freely. Although this doesn’t sound like a big deal.

However, that is far from the reality. Lifting objects using the Magnesis Rune can help in finding hidden items.

You can manipulate the items by lifting them and then dropping them to defeat monsters. This Rune is most commonly used for completing Shrine quests.

Remote Bomb Rune (Square and Round)

You can find the Remote Bomb Rune inside Ja Baij Shrine of Trials. Simply take the elevator down to find the Shrine on the left side of the area. Interact with it to extract the Rune.

The Remove Bomb Rune comes in two forms such as round and square. Both types have their own way of dealing with damage. In general, they are used to destroy ores and damage the enemy.

When you throw this bomb on an uneven platform, it rolls and deals damage to the enemies found in valleys. However, you can in fact damage yourself if you are caught in its explosion.

Stasis Rune

You will find the Stasis Rune when venturing into the Great Plateau. It is found inside the Owa Daim Shrine of Trials. Take the elevator down to the Trial and find the Shrine on the left side.

You can use this Rune to freeze time for a couple of moments. Although the time expires after a while, it still packs a punch with its ability to freeze monsters from attacking you, stopping the motion of each machinery. Furthermore, it can be used to find hidden enemies and collect the required items.

Master Cycle Zero Rune

The Master Cycle Zero is the sixth Rune in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, it comes as a part of the DLC pack and is exclusive for purchases.

You can find it after defeating the Monk Maz Koshia during the main quest called “EX The Champions Ballad”.

You can use this Rune to travel at a top speed on land (excluding the deserted areas). Furthermore, it helps consume fuel.