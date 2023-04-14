Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a massive game, and by massive we mean a huge open world full of side activities and quests. The map of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is divided into different regions and the main quests will take Link to all these regions one by one. Traveling by foot or horse from Hebra to Gerudo is a massive no. Thankfully, Zelda: Breath of the Wild does allow you to fast travel or warp from one place to another.

You can warp from Gerudo to Akkala in the blink of an eye (well minus the loading times). But there is a catch. You can only teleport to certain points in Zelda BOTW, called warp or teleport points.

How to fast travel in Zelda Breath of the Wild

As mentioned before, fast travel in Zelda BOTW is done through Warp points that are usually marked by a shining blue circle on the ground. These points are available at specific locations like the entrance to the shrines, main dungeons or Divine Beasts.

Fast travel points in Zelda BOTW are also near Ancient Tech Labs in Hateno and Akkala and on Ancient Towers.

To teleport to these points, you need to open Hyrule’s map via Shiekah slate and the warp point will appear as a distinct blue marker. Navigate to the warp point on the map and press the action button. A prompt will appear asking if you want to teleport to the selected point. This feature makes the daunting open world of Zelda: Breath of the Wild more accessible and fun to explore.

With the release of the second DLC, The Champions’ Ballad, Nintendo took the teleportation and fast travel mechanic in Zelda: Breath of the Wild to the next level. By acquiring the Travel Medallion, Link can now make Warp Points anywhere on the map and move to them at his own leisure.

This is an absolute game-changer for the completionists. Travel Medallion to fast travel in Zelda BOTW can only be obtained by completing a side quest called “Ex Teleportation Rumors“.

Ex Teleportation Rumors walkthrough

To start the quest for the Travel Medallion, you need to travel to South Akkala Stables in the Akkala Region of Zelda Breath of the Wild. The easiest way to reach South Akkala Stables is to teleport to Akkala Tower and glide Northeast from there. There is a journal lying on the table in the Akkala Stables titled Super Rumor Mill EX: Volume 2. Read this journal to unlock Ex Teleportation Quest and get a hint on finding Teleport Medallion location.

The text in the journal tells us about the wish of a person to acquire something that would allow them to travel anywhere in Hyrule. The journal will hint about a treasure chest within the Lomei Labyrinth in Akkala Sea.

The said treasure chest is near Tu Ka’loh Shrine in Akkala Lomei Labyrinth. You can either teleport to Tu Ka’loh Shrine (if you have already unlocked it) or make your way through the labyrinth to reach the shrine. There is a gaping hole in the floor right next to the shrine’s entrance.

Drop down the gap to reach the bottom floor. This is another graveyard of Ancient Guardians with lots of active ones too. The fight in this area is brutal. Have lots of cooked meals and Hyrule Shield on hand. The easiest way to defeat Ancient Guardians is by deflecting their attacks. You can also craft ancient weapons at Akkala Ancient Tech Lab to aid you.

Once the area is clear of all enemies, collect the Diamond from a treasure chest in the center of the room. Travel Medallion can be found inside another treasure chest on the opposite side of the room. You can now place this medallion anywhere on the map at any time and fast-travel to that location.