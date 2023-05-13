Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Champions Ballad Walkthrough

The Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions’ Ballad is the second DLC released for the game. Unlike the previous DLC, this one adds to the story, adds more dungeons, and of course more equipment.

In this guide, we will be showing you how to gain access to the content of the DLC. You will obviously need to have purchased the DLC beforehand. Once you have it, you will be able to gain access to a plethora of new content.

How to start the BotW Champions Ballad DLC

The Champions Ballad DLC in Breath of the Wild brings new Shrines, Outfits, and some other important items.

There are a few tasks you need to finish first-hand so you can dive into the DLC’s content. Get ready to face off against four beasts within Hyrule, gear up, as we take you through the details.

Champions Ballad quests

If you want to start the quests, you need to first defeat four Divine Beasts in Hyrule. You also need to clear all of the story quests that are associated with them. The four divine beasts are:

Once you have completed all of the aforementioned tasks, you will be called back to the Great Plateau by Zelda and asked to return to the Shrine of Resurrection. Here you will get your first Sheikah Slate which is the indicator for the beginning of the main quest of the DLC.

Once you activate the terminal of the first Sheikah Slate, you will have to take out four camps of monsters and you will master a Divine Beast as a reward.

You will get the One Hit Obliterator as a result of this. However, your health will also be reduced to only being able to stomach 1 hit. This makes the game way more skill intensive than before.

Main quests to do in Champions Ballad

With the DLC content, you get new main quests you can complete in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. These quests will test your abilities and allow you to loot several rewarding items.

Let us provide you with the Zelda: BOTW Champions Ballad DLC main quests and its associated shrines. You can explore these shrines after defeating the enemies in that area, and there you will find new clothes, armor, and much more for your inventory.

Ex Champions Ballad Shrines

You will travel toward the Great Plateau to reveal all the areas associated with this DLC. Firstly, you will explore the Forest of Spirits to reveal the Yowaka Ita Shrine, but you first have to defeat a group of enemies.

Make your way toward the Eastern Abbey area to find the Rohta Chigah Shrine. The process remains the same again, and you must defeat enemies and solve puzzles to reveal the shrine.

The same also applies to the Rubo Korbah Shrine and Etsu Korima Shrine. You can find the former shrine by exploring the Temple of Time area, and for the latter, you must head toward Mount Hylia in Zelda: BOTW.

Ex Champions Ballad Mipha’s Shrines

You must find three shrines to complete this particular quest for the Zelda: BOTW Champions DLC. You must discover the following shrines:

Kee Dafunia

Mah Eliya

Sato Koda

Apart from these shrines, you will fight Waterblight Gannon boss in the area of Illusory Realm, so you better come prepared for this quest.

Ex Champions Ballad Revali’s Shrines

In this quest, you will fight the same kind of boss in Zelda: BOTW. You also need to reveal and clear three shrines.

Shira Gomar

Kiah Toza

Noe Rajee

Ex Champions Ballad Daruk’s Shrines

For this main quest of the DLC content, you must defeat Fireblight Ganon in the Illusory Realm and clear the following shrines.

Kamia Omuna

Sharu Lun

Rini Honika

Ex Champions Urbosa’s Shrines

In this quest, you need to find three more shrines and complete a fight against Thunderblight Ganon in the Illusory Realm.

Keiva Tala

Kihoro

Takama

Apart from all these shrines and areas, you can also complete several side quests in the Champions Ballad DLC pack to gain different equipment in Zelda: BOTW.

Side quests you can do in Champions Ballad

There are a bunch of side quests that you can complete due to the newly added content of DLC. With these side quests, you get different armor and items.