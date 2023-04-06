Zelda: Breath of the Wild Best Horses And How To Get Them

Finding a horse is easy in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If you want your horse to be with you on your journey, you must tame them. Throughout the fields of Hyrule, you will encounter countless Zelda Breath of the Wild horses just grazing and they can all be tamed for your use.

However, not all horses are equal and we are here to tell you some of the best horses available in Zelda Breath of the Wild and where you can find those horses.

Where to find Horses in Zelda Breath of the Wild

Hyrule in Zelda: BOTW has ample room for horses and you should easily be able to find a number of horses grazing to their hearts’ content. However, if you wish to increase your chances of coming across one, you should try & look for one near stables in Zelda BOTW.

To find a horse near the Kakariko village, visit Dueling Peaks Stable. A couple of other places to check include the Blatchery Plains and Ash Swamp. But still, the best one is the Ridgeland Tower region. This location is close to the Serenne Stable.

Zelda Breath of the Wild best horses

When registering a horse into a stable, you should be able to see its stats and compare it to others. There are 5 different stats you can look at to determine which is the best

Strength

Speed

Stamina

Temperament

Bond

As a general rule of thumb, you always need to find a horse with better stats.

Lastly, some horses are considered the best of all. But they are only to be found in specific locations. Giant Horse (in Taobab Grassland in Gerudo Highlands), Lord of the Mountain (in Botrick at Outskirt Stable), 5 Star Speed Horses (in Taobob Grassland), Royal Horse (in Toffa in Outskirt Stable), and Epona (well you can’t get it if you don’t have the Smash Bros. Series Link Amiibo).

These are the top five horses in the game, so go for them if you want to have the best companion

How to tame Horses

A level of difficulty is not set in taming a horse in the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It Depends upon a horse’s temper; a horse can be easy to tame or incredibly hard.

The taming process, however, largely remains the same. To mount a horse, you need to mount it without it knowing. It may sound hard on paper but is easy to do so. Once you’ve mounted, you need to soothe the horse.

One important thing to keep in mind while taming horses in Zelda: Breath of the Wild is to watch out for your stamina. If you run out of stamina while taming, the horse will throw you off, and will be forced to start all over again.

Difficulty in taming is directly proportional to better stats, so invest your time in taming the better-stats horses because these are the best horses to opt for in the game. Better stats basically mean having increased stamina and the ability to sprint at a faster rate.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild taming tips and tricks

In this section, I’ve listed down some tips and tricks to help you out during your adventures through Hyrule:

Horses with spots on them are easy to tame.

Horses which are of a single color are hard to tame.

Whistling is a way to call your horse.

You must be at a herdable distance before calling your horse.

Boarding a horse at stamina allows you to summon them from any stable in the game.

It’s also important to note that horses can die in battles and can swim. There are certain sub-quests in the game that require you to find a specific horse. Once tamed and registered, horses can follow a paved road without needing constant guidance.

Lastly, horses are not the only potential mounts in the game. You can also mount and use Deer as transport.

How to name and store a horse in Zelda BOTW

Now you have learned how to tame part, building a strong bond between you two is necessary. This is basically done by soothing your companion if it ever tries to act strange, starts going in the wrong direction, or tries to throw you off it.

As for naming and storing a horse, you must tame it first. Once you’ve done that, head over to any stable in Hyrule and speak with the man in charge. The man should allow you to name your horse, store it, and even receive a saddle/bridle for it – for a price, of course.

Finally, do note that you can only board up to 5 horses at any given time. Moreover, registering one horse requires 20 Rupees.

How to use horse gear

You can change a horse’s gear at different stables. In order to get started, simply speak with the woman outside. This section of the guide will provide a brief overview of a horse’s gear:

Stable Bridle and Saddle

This gear is acquired upon registering a horse into a stable.

Extravagant Saddle

This gear is obtained after beating the best time at Highland Stable.

Royal Saddle and Bridle

This gear is obtained after registering a white horse into a stable.

Monster Bridle and Monster Saddle

This gear is available for purchase from Kilton for 701 rupees.