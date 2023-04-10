Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Akkala Ancient Tech Lab Walkthrough

Akkala Ancient Tech Lab is one of the two tech labs located in Hyrule in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Robbie, the director of the lab, and his wife specialize in ancient weapons made from guardian parts. Link can buy these overpowered weapons from their robot servant Cherry by providing proper crafting materials.

After losing a game of Rock, Paper and Scissors to Purah, Robbie decided to investigate an unknown energy source present in the Akkala region of Hyrule. He converted an old abandoned lighthouse into the Zelda Breath of the Wild Akkala ancient tech lab.

Zelda BOTW Akkala Ancient Tech Lab location

The lab is located on the Northeastern corner of the Hyrule map in the Akkala region, North of the East Akkala stable.

Although Link can buy ancient weapons from Akkala Tech Lab in Zelda BOTW, just like Hatano Ancient Tech Lab, Link first needs to activate the Lab’s furnace (outside the lab) with a blue flame to get access to ancient weapons.

Where to find the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab Blue Flame

Blue flame can be found to the West of Akkala Ancient Tech Lab on a hill of Tumelea Heights. There is an ancient furnace with a blue flame there. You can bring the flame back to the lab with a Torch, which is available inside Akkala Ancient Tech Lab.

Below is a map of the blue flame location for the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab in Zelda BOTW.

The path to the old furnace is very long and full of powerful foes. From guardians to blue/black moblins, there is a very good chance of Link losing the torch on his journey back. The biggest hurdle comes in the form of rain. It rains a lot in the Akkala region which will result in you attempting this quest over and over again.

How to activate Akkala Ancient Tech Lab in Zelda Breath of the Wild

The best course of action to activate the Akkala ancient tech lab in Zelda BOTW is to carry more than one torches. Get on your horse and start traveling down the well-trodden path (South) before making a turn to the right (West). You will come across a lot of enemies on your journey toward the ancient furnace.

If you are well equipped and confident in your combat skills, take down all of the enemies to clear the path back home. Otherwise, just dash through these enemies until you reach the blue flame location.

The path is marked with lamps without any light. Light the torch with the blue flame from the ancient furnace and make your way back home. Don’t forget to light up the lamps in your way. In case of rain or Link getting knocked down from the horse by the enemies, he won’t have to travel all the way back to the furnace to retrieve the blue flame again.

Ignite the furnace outside the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab with the blue flame to activate it and unlock a fast travel point right next to its door. Head inside and inform Robbie who will unlock the ancient weapons shop. You can now ask Cherry to craft some of the best weapons Zelda: Breath of the Wild has to offer.