Black Ops 3 Zombies Zetsubou No Shima KT-4 Wonder Weapon Guide

Similar to earlier Black Ops 3 zombies maps, Zetsubou No Shima also has Wonder Weapons such as KT-4 and Skull of Nan Sapwe.

Zetsubou No Shima KT-4 is probably one of the strongest Wonder Weapons in the game. Aside from raw power, the weapon is also required to access a secret area leading to a gigantic boss arena and plays an important role in the completion of the Easter Egg.

Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima KT-4 Wonder Weapon Guide

This guide details everything that you need to know about building KT-4 Wonder Weapon in Zetsubou No Shima:

KT-4 Wonder Weapon requires a total of 3x parts that include Green Test-Tube, Purple Liquid Canister, and a Red Plant.

Zetsubou No Shima KT-4 Wonder Weapon Parts

KT-4 Wonder Weapon – Green Test-Tube

The first item needed to build KT-4 is completely random and is acquired around Round #12. To obtain it, you need to find green-lit zombie and kill it. Once done, the zombie will drop the item – the drop rate is one hundred per cent in this case. Do bear in mind that you must have power permanently turned on to get this to work.

KT-4 Wonder Weapon – Red Plant

To find this item, you need to head to the farthest door from the entrance and inside another door to get to the Mule Kick Perk-a-Cola. Once there, veer right into the water and get to the far side and you will see the plant. You need to make sure to catch your breath as the process can take some time.

KT-4 Wonder Weapon – Purple Liquid Canister

In order to obtain the 3rd and the last item, head to Lab-A and towards the cage. With the cage open, you must lure a spider into the cage after which its door will automatically close. Once the spider is trapped inside, activate the cage in order to extract its venom.

Zetsubou No Shima KT-4 Wonder Weapon Build

With all 3x parts at your disposal, head over to the workbench directly below the Pack-a-Punch section inside bunker – in the very same area with the yellow chambers. Once you are at the workbench, interact with it to build KT-4 Wonder Weapon.

This is everything we have on Zetsubou No Shima KT-4 Wonder Weapon guide. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!