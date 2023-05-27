Black Ops 3 Zombies Zetsubou Na Shima – How to Turn On Power and Find Jugger-Nog

Turning on power and finding the Jugger-Nog Perk-a-Cola are probably the most important things to do in Black Ops 3 Zombies Zetsubou Na Shima map. Power is essentially required to gain access to various Perk-a-Cola machines and control panels scattered around the map – and thus proceeding towards the completion of Easter Egg.

Jugger-Nog Perk-a-Cola, on the other hand, is required to ensure more sustainability against never-ending waves of undead. It is something which should be kept it mind; especially at high level rounds.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Zetsubou Na Shima – How to Turn On Power and Jugger-Nog Guide

Black Ops 3 Zetsubou Na Shima guide details everything you need to know about turning on power and finding Jugger-Nog Perk-a-Cola in the new Zombies map:

Black Ops 3 Zombies Zetsubou Na Shima – How to Turn On Power

In order to turn on power in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zetsubou Na Shima map, you need to activate a total of 3x generators. However, do note that in order activate a generator, a bucket and Irradiated Water is required. Once you have acquired a bucket, fill it with 115 Water from one of the pools near Lab-A or Lab-B. After this, simply interact with a generator to activate it!

Do note that you must activate generators inside Lab-A and Lab-B at roughly the same time, otherwise, both the generators will shut down! As for the 3rd generator, it is located inside the bunker. Once you are inside the bunker, head to the left-hand-side of the Pack-a-Punch section and jump into the water.

Once you are inside the water, get rid of the blockage and interact with the generator to permanently turn on the power in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zetsubou Na Shima Zombies map.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Zetsubou Na Shima Jugger-Nog Location

In Zetsubou Na Shima, the Jugger-Nog Perk-a-Cola vending machine has no fixed location! One of the possible locations of the Perk-a-Cola is inside Communications Centre, however, do note that the location keeps on rotating and it becomes more or less a hit and trial method!

While we do not know whether there are some hints indicating a potential location of the Jugger-Nog Perk-a-Cola vending machine; but if there is, we will make sure to add it in the guide.

Other than that, do note that the the Jugger-Nog Perk-a-Cola costs 2,500 Points and allows you to absorb more damage; thus ensuring your survival for longer duration of time.

This is all we have on How to Turn-On Power and Find Jugger-Nog Perk-a-Cola in Black Ops 3 Zetsubou Na Shima. If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the comments section below!