Black Ops 3 Zombies Zetsubou No Shima Plants, Water and Harvesting Guide

Although not mandatory, growing plants and harvesting them in Zetsubou No Shima can be real helpful! Once grown, the plants yield valuable items and other goodies.

However, there are a lot of things to consider when it comes to finding seeds, growing plants, watering them, and harvesting them.

Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Plants and Harvest Guide

Zetsubou No Shima Plants, Water, and Harvesting

Zetsubou No Shima Plants Seeds

The first thing that you need to know is that there is only one kind of seed in Zetsubou No Shima. The seeds are randomly dropped by zombies and emit a bright-blue light. One player in a team can hold a maximum of 3x seeds at a time. Seeds, in no way, affect the type of plant.

Zetsubou No Shima Bucket

Bucket is not only required to add irradiated water into generators to turn on power, but is also required to water seeds and grow them into plants. One bucket can be found in the initial spawn area – on the left-hand-side – one is found inside Lab-A, and another one in Lab-B. One player in a team can only hold one bucket.

Zetsubou No Shima Water

There are a total of 3 types of water in Zetsubou No Shima – Purple Water, Green Water, Blue Water. Unlike seeds, the quality of water directly affects the plants you get. Aside from this, you can try different combinations to get something new. The following section details different types of plants that you can get by giving seeds different types of water:

Zetsubou No Shima Plant Types

The first thing that you should understand is that in order to get good plants, you must water a plant once per round and do it for consecutive three rounds.

No Water Plant

If you plant a seed, add no water, and complete the round; you will get the most basic type of plant. This type of plant can yield a zombie, 500 points, or something really basic. Do bear in mind that this type of plant is also acquired if you water the seed once or twice. As mentioned earlier, to get good plants, you must water them once for three consecutive rounds.

Green Water Plant

If you water a seed with Green Water for three consecutive rounds, you will get a plant with a tentacle that will hold a zombie, turn it into a thrasher, and help you out while you perform other tasks such as completing objectives.

Blue Water Plant

If you water a seed with Blue Water for three consecutive rounds, you will get a plant that will yield a whole lot of valuables such as Haymaker, Max Ammo, and so much more.

Purple Water Plant

If you water a seed with Purple Water for three consecutive rounds, you will get a plant which will not only attack you, but also zombies in the area. Lasting for about 4-5 rounds, this plant also lures zombies to it, allowing you to finish them off without any problems.

Blue, Purple, Green Water Plant

Watering a seed with all three types of water gives birth to another type of plant which yields fruit that serve as a perk and is also one of the challenges in the game.

Combination Plants

Finally, if you water a seed with 2x Green Water, 1x Blue Water or something like 2x Blue Water, 1x Purple Water; the resulting plant would be completely random, but it will be something from either of the two types of water you used!

For example, if you used 2x Blue Water and 1x Purple Water, the resulting plant will either be the one you can get from Blue Water or from Purple Water – it will not be the one you get from Green Water.

This is everything we have on Zetsubou No Shima Plants and Harvest guide. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!