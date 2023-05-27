How to Build Black Ops 3 Zombies Zetsubou No Shima Shield

One of the highly useful items in Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima is Zetsubou No Shima Shield or Zetsubou No Shima Zombie Shield.

This buildable shield is capable of absorbing a whole lot of damage and can easily surpass Jugger-Nog Perk-a-Cola when it comes to damage reduction. Aside from this, the new Zetsubou No Shima shield has a new Electric Attack which can one-shot most of the zombies – not spiders.

Lastly, the Electric Attack is also used to access secret passages and upgrade Wonder Weapons.

Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Shield Guide

This guide details everything you need to know about Zetsubou No Shima Zombie Shield and how to build it:

Zetsubou No Shima Shield Parts

There are a total of 3x parts which are required to build the new zombie shield. Read on to know the location of each of these parts:

Zetsubou No Shima Shield Part #1

In order to get the 1st part, you need to head to the area below Lab-A. You need to head down the stairs and find the item next to a Wall Weapon.

Zetsubou No Shima Shield Part #2

To get the 2nd part, you need to head over to Lab-B. Once you get to Lab-B, you will come across a swamp and a few trees near the area. Once you get there, you will spot the 2nd part on one of the trees.

Zetsubou No Shima Shield Part #3

In order to get the 3rd and last part of the zombie shield, you need to head inside the bunker. Once you are inside, veer right at the first door and find the item near two windows.

This is everything we have on Zetsubou No Shima Shield guide. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!