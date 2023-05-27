Black Ops 3 Zombies Zetsubou No Shima Buildable Parts Locations Guide

Similar to earlier Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies maps, there are plenty of Zetsubou No Shima Buildable Parts that can be assembled to craft something worthwhile.

Aside from Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Buildable Parts. Aside from Zetsubou No Shima Buildable Parts, there are things which are not included in Buildable Parts, but are crucial in completing the Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Easter Egg.

For more help on Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima, read out our Zetsubou No Shima Easter Egg Guide, Zetsubou No Shima Skull of Nan Sapwe Wonder Weapon Guide and Zetsubou No Shima Gobblegum Locations Guide.

Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Buildable Parts Locations Guide

This guide details the locations of all Buildable Parts that can be obtained in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima.

Zetsubou No Shima Buildable Parts Locations

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Skulls Location

There are a total of 4x Skulls that can be acquired in the game. All 4x of these Skulls are placed on the circular stone effigy plate.

Skulls are used to create Skull of the Nan Sapwe Wonder Weapon after placing them and charging them at 4x ritual sites located at the spawn area, plane wreckage area near Lab-A, low-level testing area in the bunker, and at the docks.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima KT-4 Wonder Weapon Parts Location

KT-4 is a power Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima that requires a total of 3x parts – a Green Test-Tube, Purple Liquid Canister, and a Red Plant.

As for the locations of these items, the Green Test-Tube is dropped by a random zombie around the twelfth round, Purple Liquid Canister is found after luring a spider inside the cage and extracting its venom, red plant is found on the far side of underwater area below the Pack-a-Punch section.

Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Machine Tools Location

There are a total of 3x Machine Tools which are required to access Pack-a-Punch machine. The 1st part is located in the area where you clear the blockage on the left-hand-side of the Pack-a-Punch section.

The 2nd part is located inside the underwater section on the right-hand-side of the Pack-a-Punch section. The final part is on one of the hanging corpses on the right-hand-side of the Pack-a-Punch section.

Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Shield Location

Shield in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima requires a total of 3x parts which are scattered around the area. We will add more precise location in future!

Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Gas Mask Location

Just as the Shield, Gas Mask also requires a total of 3x parts which are scattered around the area. We will add more precise location in future!

Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Bucket Location

Bucket is not necessarily a Buildable Part in the new Zombies map. It is, however, a must-have item to activate 3x generators and turn-on power which is required to complete the Easter Egg.

These are currently all Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Buildable Parts that we have found so far! We will add more in days to come. Stay-tuned!