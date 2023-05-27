How to Get Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Masamune / KT4 Wonder Weapon Upgrade Guide

KT-4 is probably one of the best guns in Black Ops 3 zombies Zetsubou No Shima. If you like KT-4, you will definitely love Zetsubou No Shima Masamune Wonder Weapon, which is basically an upgraded KT-4.

Why you need KT-4 Wonder Weapon? Because it is required to access a secret passage leading to free Widow’s Wine Perk-a-Cola and a gigantic boss arena. Moreover, Masamune – upgraded KT-4, plays an important role towards the completion of the Easter Egg and defeating the last boss.

Zetsubou No Shima – How to Upgrade KT-4 Wonder Weapon into Masamune

This guide details everything you need to know about upgrading KT-4 Wonder Weapon into Masamune in Black Ops 3 zombies map Zetsubou No Shima:

Zetsubou No Shima Masamune Build Guide

In order to upgrade Zetsubou No Shima KT-4 into Masamune, you will require a total of 3x things – 1x Green Liquid, 1x Blue Plant, and 1x Yellow Liquid.

Where to Get Yellow Liquid

In order to obtain Yellow Liquid, you will need to get a Zombie Shield – make sure to read out our How to Build a Zombie Shield Guide for more help – and electrify it. Once you have done so, head over to the cage inside the laboratory and use the electrified shield to interact with the control panel and call the cage.

You will notice that the cage will emit a slight spark and its door will spring open. At this point, you simply need to step inside the cage, travel down, and obtain Yellow Liquid from the rib of the skeleton. One down, two more to go!

Where to Get Green Liquid

Once you have successfully built KT-4 Wonder Weapon, equip it, and head over to Lab-A generator; near the pool. Once there, use the weapon in order to melt down the webbing at the cave entrance. After that, step into the cave and you will come across a gigantic spider boss.

This boss deals a lot of damage despite only having a couple of attacks at its disposal. In order to get rid of the boss, make sure that you clear the area of its minions before anything else and then focus on the boss. Aside from this, do note that you must target for its mouth to dish out any considerable damage, otherwise, it is a wasted effort.

Needless to say, but even if you are targeting the boss’s mouth, it will require a ton of ammo to bring it down – do not lose patience! After you have successfully defeated the boss, obtain Green Liquid from the nearby pool and proceed ahead. Do not forget to turn right and grab free Widow’s Wine Perk-a-Cola.

Where to Get Blue Plant

The final item – Blue Plant – requires a lot of steps. The first thing that you need to do is to head over to sewer pipe area – the same area where you travel fast – and obtain the Rainbow Oil Bucket. Do bear in mind that obtaining this bucket demands perfect timing and is acquired by interacting with the 115 Rocks in the area.

Once you have successfully acquired the bucket, pull out the Skull of Nan Sapwe, head over to the underwater tunnel – accessible from the farthest door from bunker’s entrance. Once you are there, head inside another door to come across the Mule Kick Perk-a-Cola.

From there, veer right and into the water. Once you are inside the water, travel to the farthest side and use the Skull of Nan Sapwe in order to mesmerize a wall – near the area with the Red Plant.

After scanning the wall, plant seeds, and water them with Blue Water – using the Rainbow Oil Bucket – per round for three consecutive rounds in order to get the Blue Plant.

Once you have successfully acquired all required ingredients, head over to the workbench where you built the original KT-4 Wonder Weapon and build the upgraded version. To refresh your memory, the workbench is located directly underneath the Pack-a-Punch station inside the bunker – near the area with yellow chambers.

This is all we have on upgrading Wonder Weapons in Zetsubou No Shima of Black Ops 3. If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the comments section below!