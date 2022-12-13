Bayonetta 3 Treasure Chests Locations Guide

Treasure Chests are one of the many collectibles that you will find in Bayonetta 3. Some of them will be lying straight in your path while others are carefully hidden and require you to either solve puzzles or achieve jumping feats of strength.

Similar to Figure Boxes and Card Packs, you can expect to find Treasure Chests in every single chapter of the game. They contain various items that will help you on your journey, the most important of which is Broken Moon Pearls and Broken Witch Hearts.

Where to find every Treasure Chest in Bayonetta 3

There are a total of 92 Treasure Chests in Bayonetta 3. If you want to do a 100-percent completion run, you will need to find all of them.

The following guide will tell you the locations of all Treasure Chests in Bayonetta 3.

Chapter 1: Scrambling for Answers

Treasure Chest #1

You can find the first Treasure Chest in the open area after doing the Verse 1 challenge.

Treasure Chest #2

The second Treasure Chest is on the back side of the small mountain where you found the first Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #3

In Bayonetta 3, this Treasure Chest can be found by traveling forward to the area where you completed Verse 2.

Treasure Chest #4

A Summon Barrier can be found near the waterfall in Verse 3. Use the first Echoes of Memory as a key to unlock it and the Treasure Chest will be inside.

Treasure Chest #5

Right after you enter the Summon Barrier, you will come across the Multiverse Portal Generator. Travel inside this generator to get the fifth Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #6

This Treasure Chest can be found right after the beginning point of the Shibuya section of the first chapter.

Treasure Chest #7

You can find the seventh Treasure Chest at the top of the building under the billboard located close to where you found the sixth Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #8

The eight Treasure Chest can be found on top of the building located next to the billboard of the P Phone.

Treasure Chest #9

At the starting location of Verse 9 where you found the Umbran Toad, there is a destroyed street that has the ninth Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #10

You can find this Treasure Chest in the tunnels underneath Shibuya city.

Treasure Chest #11

The final Treasure Chest in the first chapter is close to where you found the last Treasure Chest in the tunnels.

Chapter 2: City on Fire

Treasure Chest #1

You can find this Treasure Chest right across the starting point of the City on Fire chapter.

Treasure Chest #2

A building with parking ramps can be found after finishing Verse 2. The Treasure Chest can be located hovering on the side of the ramp by going three levels in the basement.

Treasure Chest #3

If you get out of the building to the opening area of the City of Fire, the third Treasure Chest will be right in front of you.

Treasure Chest #4

The fourth Treasure Chest can be found in the middle of the road at the starting point of Verse 3.

Treasure Chest #5

While doing the Verse 7 challenge, you will find this Treasure Chest at the start.

Treasure Chest #6

You will travel to the Twin Towers after doing the Verse 7 Spider Challenge and the Treasure Chest will be found right in front of it.

Chapter 3: A Sinking Feeling

Treasure Chest #1

There will be a broken bridge at the starting point of the chapter. You can find this Treasure Chest on the right.

Treasure Chest #2

The second Treasure Chest will be on top of the building on the broken bridge’s left side. You can use the pistol to open this Treasure Chest from distance.

Treasure Chest #3

An open courtyard will be in front of where you entered the second part of A sinking feeling. The third Treasure Chest will be in the middle of two buildings.

Treasure Chest #4

There will be some broken steps in front of the arena of Verse 5 and the Treasure Chest will be on top of them.

Treasure Chest #5

If you travel forward from where you found the fourth Treasure Chest, you will find another Treasure Chest.

Chapter 4: World’s Apart

Treasure Chest #1

After you will the fight of Verse 1, you can find the Treasure Chest at the cliff edge on the left side.

Treasure Chest #2

After finding the first Treasure Chest, you will come across a broken bridge. Jump across to find the next chest on the left.

Treasure Chest #3

Open the Summon Barrier with the help of the first Echoes of Memory and the third Treasure Chest will be in front.

Treasure Chest #4

You can find the fourth Treasure Chest at the top of the building found in the Great Wall area after completing Verse 2.

Treasure Chest #5

There will be a damaged bridge in front of the main courtyard of the Great Wall Area. Head downstairs through the stairs alongside the bridge and you will find the Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #6

Right across the damaged bridge, you will see a tower that you need to climb on top of and Treasure Chest will be on top.

Treasure Chest #7

This Treasure Chest will be on the other side of the same tower where you found the sixth Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #8

There will be a big door if you climb down from the tower where you found the seventh Treasure Chest. Travel inside the door to find the Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #9

You will get access to a new area after finishing Verse 4 and the Treasure Chest will be in front of the broken bridge in a corner.

Treasure Chest #10

There will be another way on the left side of the broken bridge that you crossed to find the ninth Treasure Chest. Travel ahead on this path to find the Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #11

In Bayonetta 3, this Treasure Chest can be found in the same building that has the time manipulation puzzle inside. The doors to this building will be unlocked after doing Verse 7.

Chapter 5: Hot Pursuit

Treasure Chest #1

At the starting location of the Hot Pursuit, you will find the first Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #2

The second Treasure Chest will be in the courtyard with lava waterfalls on each side located after Verse 3.

Treasure Chest #3

As soon as you leave the main courtyard area of Hot Pursuit, you will find the third Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #4

This Treasure Chest will be under the bridge that can be located after doing Verse 6.

Treasure Chest #5

There is a broken bridge on the lava river that you will come across after Verse 8. The Treasure Chest can be found on the edge of the bridge.

Treasure Chest #6

You can find this Treasure Chest right across the gates of hell portal close to the Umbran Crow location.

Chapter 6: Off The Rails

Treasure Chest #1

This Treasure Chest can be found at the top of the wall close to the main courtyard of Off the Rails.

Treasure Chest #2

There will be a Summon Barrier that you can unlock after the Verse 3 battle. Head inside that gate and the second Treasure Chest will be inside.

Treasure Chest #3

After you have crossed the lava river by making a bridge, you will find the Treasure Chest in the middle of the path.

Treasure Chest #4

In Bayonetta 3, you can find this Treasure Chest after using the moving platform to cross the lava river that has a broken bridge.

Treasure Chest #5

You can find the fifth Treasure Chest on top of the rocks found right after collecting the fourth Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #6

After completing Verse 5, you can travel to its starting location to find the Treasure Chest floating on the side. You can smash it with the help of Infernal Demon.

Treasure Chest #7

You can find this Treasure Chest on the top of the tower located in the same location where you found the Umbran Toad.

Chapter 7: Burning Sands

Treasure Chest #1

Right after the starting point of the Burning Sands, you will find a Moving Platform located at the edge of the cliff. The Treasure Chest will be found where you will land on the other side.

Treasure Chest #2

There will be a tower that you can enter by smashing into the side. Climb on top and the Treasure Chest will be on the bridge that connects to the second tower.

Treasure Chest #3

The third chest will be inside the Summon Barrier that can be opened by the key obtained earlier.

Treasure Chest #4

You will find a mountainside area close to the waterfall after going through the door found inside the Summon Barrier. The Treasure Chest will be found hovering in the middle.

Treasure Chest #5

While doing the Verse 5 challenge, you will mount and ride Cheshire to dig the collectibles. Your first dig as a Cheshire will reveal the Treasure Chest from the sand.

Treasure Chest #6

Travel ahead from where you found the fifth Treasure Chest to a place underground and you will find the next Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #7

You can find the seventh Treasure Chest close to the starting point of the Verse 7 battle.

Treasure Chest #8

In Bayonetta 3, this Treasure Chest can be found in the same place you found the seventh Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #9

After crossing the Gates of Hell portal, you will be in the sand river and the Treasure Chest will be behind the waterfall on the right.

Treasure Chest #10

The location of this Treasure Chest is close to where you found the Umbran Toad near the glowing orb in the sand.

Treasure Chest #11

You can find this Treasure Chest nest to the starting portal of Verse 8 in Burning Sands.

Treasure Chest #12

There will be a big tower in the middle of the desert that has the twelfth Treasure Chest on top.

Treasure Chest #13

In Bayonetta 3, you can find this Treasure Chest around the sand near the location of the Umbran Cat.

Treasure Chest #14

You will find another tower on the west end of the sand river. Climb this tower to the top to get the Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #15

There is a third tower that you can find after doing Verse 9. You can climb on top of it to get the fifteenth Treasure Chest.

Chapter 8: A Croaking Chorus

Treasure Chest #1

After completing the Verse 1 challenge, you will Moving Platforms that will take you to the Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #2

You can find the second Treasure Chest on moving platforms that you found the first Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #3

This Treasure Chest is near the tower located close to the Moving Platforms location.

Treasure Chest #4

You can find the fourth Treasure Chest on top of the cliff near the sand river after finding the first Figure Box.

Treasure Chest #5

Climb on top of the cliff located at the starting point of Verse 1 and you will find Treasure Chest on top of it.

Treasure Chest #6

There is a waterfall at the back of the tower that has the sixth Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #7

If you go inside the doorway of the tower where you found the sixth Treasure Chest, you will find the seventh Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #8

This Treasure Chest can be found if you climb down the same windmill tower where you found the last two Treasure Chests.

Treasure Chest #9

Right ahead of this Windmill Tower, there is a bridge. If you go underground on one of the structures close to the bridge, you will find the Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #10

You can this Treasure Chest by going to the top of the temple found in the A Croaking Chorus.

Treasure Chest #11

This Treasure Chest can be found in the same room where you found the fourth Figure Box.

Treasure Chest #12

You can find another Treasure Chest in the same Secret area where you found the last Treasure Chest.

Chapter 9: Learning to Fly

Treasure Chest #1

A tower located near the starting point of Verse 1 has the first Treasure Chest on the second level.

Treasure Chest #2

Travel to the temple in Learning to Fly and you will find the second Treasure Chest by getting on top.

Treasure Chest #3

There is another temple with Windmills that has the third Treasure Chest on the back side.

Treasure Chest #4

The room with a windmill next to the third Treasure Chest has another Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #5

You can find this Treasure Chest after traveling inside the Gates of Hell portal in Learning to Fly.

Treasure Chest #6

In Bayonetta 3, this Treasure Chest is found in the corridor located close to where you found the fifth Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #7

There is another temple that has pink crystals in the corridor, and you will find a seventh Treasure Chest there.

Chapter 10: Cover of Night

Treasure Chest #1

You can find this Treasure Chest close to the starting point of the Verse 1 challenge.

Treasure Chest #2

In Cover of Night, you will come across Summon of Barrier and after entering it, you will find the second Treasure Chest inside.

Treasure Chest #3

You can find this Treasure Chest after going back from the bridge where you found the second Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #4

In the Parisian Strip, you can find the fourth Treasure Chest close to building one main square.

Treasure Chest #5

In Bayonetta 3, you will find another Treasure Chest by going to the same courtyard where you found the Umbran Toad.

Chapter 11: A Familiar Dance

Treasure Chest #1

In Familiar Dance, you will find the first Treasure Chest underneath the tunnels after doing Verse 2.

Treasure Chest #2

This Treasure Chest is located on the right of where you found the first Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #3

After crossing the Gates of Hell portal, you will find the third Treasure Chest on your back.

Treasure Chest #4

In the main area of A Familiar Dance chapter, you will the fourth Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest #5

This Treasure Chest is located close to the entrance of the Chaotic Rift.

Treasure Chest #6

While you will be doing Verse 9, this Treasure Chest will appear after you do the Airborne Attack.

Chapter 12: The Edge of Madness

Treasure Chest #1

You can find this Treasure Chest at the side of the plaza located after completing the Verse 4 challenge.