Bayonetta 3 Figure Box Locations Guide

Bayonetta 3 features a number of different collectibles that you can find to unlock additional content.

Echoes of Memory, for example, unlock new lore in the game. Records unlock new soundtracks from the game. In the same context, Figure Boxes unlock new Bayonetta 3 art in your in-game art gallery.

Note that every chapter hides many of the collectible types in the game. They are all inside a transparent bubble that will be hovering in midair. If you spot one on the horizon, make sure to grab it.

The following guide will tell you all of the Figure Box locations in Bayonetta 3.

Chapter 1: Scrambling for Answers

Figure Box #1

You can find the first Figure Box in the area near the Western Coast. At the mountain edge, there will be a ledge that does down, and you will find the Figure Box on top of that.

Figure Box #2

In the Shibuya Area, you will find a Time Shift puzzle to solve. Right alongside that puzzle, you will find the second Figure Box in a corner.

Figure Box #3

This Figure Box can be found on top of the Curved Building located on the main strip. The curved building can be accessed by hitching a ride on top of the floating platform from the building where Verse #7 happened.

Chapter 2: City on Fire

Figure Box #1

When you begin City on Fire chapter, you will come across a broken-down train carriage on the tracks. By going inside this train carriage, you will find this Figure Box.

Figure Box #1

You can find this Figure Box by going from the second route to Verse #7. This route has a highway that is banked on one side and Figure Box will be found on that.

Figure Box #3

There are twin towers located close to where you did the spider form challenge. Break the chest found on top of these towers to open the floating platforms. These platforms will take right up the Figure Box location.

Chapter 3: A Sinking Feeling

Figure Box #1

In Bayonetta 3, you can find this Figure Box next to the abandoned building found close to the starting point of the A Sinking Feeling chapter.

Figure Box #2

You need to travel to the starting point of Verse 5 after finishing it to find the second Figure Box.

Figure Box #3

Travel on top of the building located at the start of the Verse #6 section after completing it. In this section, you have to dodge the trains emerging from the tunnel.

Side Mission 1: The Crimson Shadow

Figure Box #1

This Figure Box is protected with two pairs of lasers on either side and can only be accessed by using the vent. You can find this collectible by looking at the twin lasers.

Figure Box #2

The Crimson Shadow has a bottom water level, and the Figure Box can be found at the exit of the water level.

Chapter 4: World’s Apart

Figure Box #1

To get to the location of this Figure Box, you need to travel inside the archways that will appear after completing Verse #1. After you exit the archways on the other side, you will find Figure Box hovering at the edge of the mountain.

Figure Box #2

There is a room on top of the Central Towers, and you can locate the second Figure Box inside that room after finishing Verse #2.

Figure Box #3

This Figure Box can be found very close to where the second figure box was found at the top of the Central Towers. There is a courtyard, and the Figure Box can be found on the right side.

Figure Box #4

At the Central Pomegrenade, there are small lava pools close to where you found the toad. The fourth Figure Box can be found floating over the middle of the lava pool.

Figure Box #5

There is a building with a hole in its floor that will be unlocked after doing Verse #7 and the Time Manipulation puzzle.

Inside the broken floor, you will find a floating platform that will take you down. When you will be halfway down, you can find the Figure Box.

Chapter 5: Hot Pursuit

Figure Box #1

There will be an Umbran Cat sitting at the upper level of the building found after doing Verse #3. The cat will travel down the stairs and if you chase her, you will find the first box.

Figure Box #2

The stairs will end after you found the first box and there will be an open courtyard below. If you jump down the wall into the courtyard, you will find Figure Box right where you will land.

Figure Box #3

The courtyard where you jumped has some destroyed walls on one side. If you pass these walls, the third box will be on the right side.

Figure Box #4

Right where you found the third Figure Box, you will find another box by making a swing.

Figure Box #5

Travel to the starting point of the battle of Verse #6 and you will locate the fifth box on the corner.

Figure Box #6

After doing Verse #7, you will find a small bridge, and the sixth Figure Box can be located below this bridge.

Figure Box #7

In Bayonetta 3, you will find the seventh box under the wooden platform after doing Verse #8.

Chapter 6: Off The Rails

Figure Box #1

To get the first Figure Box, you just need to finish the fight in Verse #1. After that, you will find the Figure Box next to the main courtyard.

Figure Box #2

In Bayonetta 3, you can find the second Figure Box after doing Verse #2 and going back to the Off the Rails starting point.

Figure Box #3

You need to create a bridge by crashing the tower down with the help of Gomorrah after doing Verse #3. On the other side of the bridge, you will find the third Figure Box.

Figure Box #4

The location of the fourth box is very close to where you found the third box after the bridge.

Figure Box #5

You can find the fifth Figure Box right in the middle of the bridge hovering on top of the lava. To recover, you will need to change into Phantasmaraneae form which will enable lava walking.

Figure Box #6

Right after you finish the battle of Verse 8, you will find the sixth Figure Box on top of the building located close to the battle arena.

Side Mission 2: The Lynx Strikes

Figure Box #1

After you finish all other quests of The Lynx Strikes, you will find this Figure Box underwater on the right side.

Chapter 7: Burning Sands

Figure Box #1

You will find a broken bridge at the start of the Burning seed. The first box can be found by swinging to the other side of the bridge.

Figure Box #2

After finishing the battle of Verse #7, you will find the second Figure Box close to the arena.

Figure Box #3

There will be a locked door of the secret room found after Verse #7. To open, you will need to find two pillars outside and balance them.

When the door is unlocked, head inside into the stairs to locate the Figure Box.

Chapter 8: A Croaking Chorus

Figure Box #1

In Bayonetta 3, you will find a moving platform after doing Verse #3. Right at the end of the moving platform path, you will be able to grab the Figure Box with the help of Ignis Araneae Yo-Yo.

Figure Box #2

Climb on top of the Windmill towers with the help of the spider form. Swing on top of the second tower and grab the Figure Box from the top.

Figure Box #3

There will be a bridge close to the Windmill towers and you can find a box under the bridge.

Figure Box #4

At the top of the temple, there will a locked door that can be unlocked with the help of Bayonetta and Ball. You can then find the fourth Figure Box inside the unlocked room.

Chapter 9: Learning to Fly

Figure Box #1

You can find this Figure Box close to the beginning location of Learning to Fly.

Figure Box #2

After finishing Verse #2, you need to take the stairs close to the temple and Figure Box will be found at the corner

Figure Box #3

There will be room at the location where you will finish Verse #5. Behind the Sarcophagus in the room, you will find the third Figure Box.

Figure Box #4

Right after you will finish Verse #8 in Learning to Fly, you can find the fourth Figure Box in the next room.

Chapter 10: Cover of Night

Figure Box #1

This Figure Box can be found at the end of the path created by the moving platform.

Chapter 11: A Familiar Dance

Figure Box #1

At the starting location of Verse #1, you can find this Figure Box on the right side.