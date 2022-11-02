Bayonetta 3 Card Pack Locations

Card Packs are one of the collectibles in Bayonetta 3 that you can use to unlock different viewable items in the Bayonetta 3 gallery. You can find them hidden in various locations in the game.

Sometimes it can be challenging to find the Card packs, so we have prepared this guide to tell you about the exact location of all the Card Packs you can find in Bayonetta 3.

Chapter 1: Scrambling for Answers card pack locations

Card Pack #1

The very first card pack in Bayonetta 3 is found in Chapter 1, behind the tower where you collected another collectible. Walk to the edge of the cliff and you will see the card pack on a tree branch.

Card Pack #2

To get this one, you must do a lot of jumping and climbing to get to the ledge on the left side of the waterfall. The waterfall is right in the center of this area, so you don’t have to worry much.

Card Pack #3

After verse #8, get to the high point right in front of the billboard to collect Card Pack #3.

Card Pack #4

This one is inside a nook at the back side of the central curved tower, on top of which you find Figure box #3.

Card Pack #5

Head back from the previous location and enter the tunnel under the road from the corner. Take the first right inside the tunnel, turn right, and jump to collect Card pack #5.

Chapter 2: City on Fire card pack locations

Card Pack #1

This one is concealed behind a building pillar behind where you discovered the Umbran Cat, off to the right of the initial area.

Chapter 3: A Sinking Feeling card pack locations

Card Pack #1

After collecting the Echoes of Memory #1, turn back and take the left side path to see a house at the ledge. You will find this collectible on the right side of the house.

Card Pack #2

In the street right next to where you find the chest is Card pack 2 behind the tent.

Card Pack #3

From the start of the Spider, Section jump across some buildings, and you will find the card pack on top of a building.

Chapter 4: World’s Apart card pack locations

Card Pack #1

From the start of the chapter, head forward and take the right side path to find the card Pack in the middle of a circular structure with pillars.

Card Pack #2

After collecting the Broken Witch Heart, use the steps on the mountains to head up, and you will find the card pack in front of a long rock.

Card Pack #3

After collecting Echoes of memory 2, climb up to the next building, you can see in the image. You will find the Card on its back side.

Card Pack #4

After collecting Broken Witch Heart, jump to the rooftop of the building right opposite it. There you will see a destroyed building, and when you get to its roof, you will find Card pack #4.

Chapter 5: Hot Pursuit card pack locations

Card pack #1

At the start of the chapter, head forward and enter through the door on the right. Again turn right, and you will find Card pack #1 next to some barrels and crates.

Card Pack #2

After collecting the figure box, use the stairs heading up to get to the top. From there, turn around and spot a building with a giant wheel. Get to its top, and you will find the Card Pack on its other side.

Card Pack #3

The building next to from where you collect the last card pack has this card pack.

Card Pack #4

This Card is on the balcony right behind the building with a wheel.

Card Pack #5

After collecting the figure box, you can find this in the courtyard below.

Card pack #6

After collecting the Record from the building, head outside and turn left to find this Card in the open.

Chapter 6: Off The Rails card pack locations

Card Pack #1

After collecting cat umbran tears of blood, jump a couple of roofs in the center to find the Card on a rooftop.

Card Pack #2

Before destroying the Tower, look at the left side; you will find the Card on the location shown in the image.

Card Pack #3

After collecting the frog Umbran, if you look at the other side across the lava stream, you will find this Card Pack.

Chapter 7: Burning Sands card pack locations

Card Pack #1

This one is on top of a tree right next to the bridge. It is right next to the location from where you collect the Seal key.

Card Pack #2

From the last location, jump straight towards the towers in front. Destroy the wall of the Tower on the left side and enter to collect the card pack.

Card Pack #3

After collecting the Broken Witch Heart, if you turn back and follow the path on the left, passing from the back of two waterfalls, you will enter the area with the third card pack.

Chapter 8: A Croaking Chorus card pack locations

Card Pack #1

From the start of the chapter, head towards the waterfalls, and you will find it behind the waterfall marked in the image.

Card Pack #2

This one is again under a waterfall close to where you find the figure box. You will need to head upwards to reach it.