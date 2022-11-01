Bayonetta 3 Broken Witch Heart Locations Guide

Broken Witch Hearts are another collectible type similar to Broken Moon Pearls in Bayonetta 3.

Finding four Broken Witch Heats will allow you to craft a single, full Witch Heart that can be used to upgrade your health in the game. Both Bayonetta and Viola can use Witch Hearts throughout the storyline, and you can also buy them from Rodin’s shop but in limited amounts.

The following guide will tell you the locations of all Broken Witch Hearts in Bayonetta 3. Their locations have been broken down according to chapters, so the chapters that do not contain any Broken Witch Hearts have been skipped.

Chapter 1: Scrambling For Answers

Broken Witch Heart #1

During Verse #2, you will find an open area that will be very easy to spot to heart. You have to use Gomorrah’s bite attack three times to receive the Broken Witch Heart reward.

Broken Witch Heart #2

As you finish Verse #3, you need to move ahead and turn toward the left side, and there you will see a giant floating key. Go back to the waterfall and open the door using the door.

Broken Witch Heart #3

After accepting the demon pulse from Rodin, head off toward the left side to find the hidden way to the bottom of the road. You will receive another Broken Witch Heart as your reward.

Broken Witch Heart #4

You will receive a notification from the game regarding your first scurrier. The scurrier will be coming out of the tunnels at the crash train site, and you will receive a Broken Witch Heart from the scurried.

Chapter 2: City On Fire

Broken Witch Heart #1

You need to use Phantasmaraneae to obtain it for you. It is located toward the left of the start point of chapter 2. Just look over the building and let Phantasmaraneae grab the Broken Witch Heart for you.

Broken Witch Heart #2

This one is in the open area where you found the Umbran Crow. This will open a time trial for us, and we will be rewarded a Broken Witch Heart.

Broken Witch Heart #3

Present on the wall of a building that is north of the place where you found Umbran Crow. Grab it for another Broken Witch Heart.

Broken Witch Heart #4

This one is hidden in the arena where Verse 4 takes place. Just complete your fight and look for the area shown in the picture to grab the Broken Witch Heart by fulfilling the combat challenge.

Chapter 3: A Sinking Feeling

Broken Witch Heart #1

You need to chase the cat and move toward the opposite side of the building. There you will find a Scurrier present on top of the roof, which will contain a Broken Witch Heart.

Broken Witch Heart #2

You will see a chest transform into a robot. You need to defeat the robot, and the reward for your win will be Broken Witch Heart.

Broken Witch Heart #3

This Broken Witch Heart is present in the area where Verse 5 takes place, and you can move through the level to obtain the chest.

Chapter 4: A World’s Apart

Broken Witch Heart #1

Once you have completed your first battle, move toward the left side by the cliff edge. You will find a chest here. The chest will start a time trial on moving platforms, earning you a Broken Witch Heart.

Broken Witch Heart #2

You should use the charger of the Crimson Rim to beat the challenge required to obtain the Broken Witch Heart. You will find a huge weapon that covers Verse 7, so you need to hit it before moving ahead.

Broken Witch Heart #3

You need to reach the building as shown below, and there, you will find a chest containing Broken Witch Heart, there for taking.

Chapter 5: Hot Pursuit

Broken Witch Heart #1

You need to defeat the Verse #7 combat challenge. You will face enemies that regenerate for a limited period and go through them to obtain another Broken Witch Heart.

Broken Witch Heart #2

You will see a chest moving up and down once you reach the place shown below, smash the chest and obtain Broken Witch Heart.

Chapter 6: Off The Rails

Broken Witch Heart #1

You will smash the chest and complete the simple time challenge to gather all the scattered pieces of the chest, obtaining the Broken Witch Heart.

Broken Witch Heart #2

A set of chests will be present below the Verse 5 challenge portal. You need the first chest to get a magic source, then use an Infernal Demon to smash the moving chest. Upon completion, you will receive Broken Witch Heart.

Chapter 7: Burning Sands

Broken Witch Heart #1

From the start, the point moves toward the right side and then along the main path. Then toward your right side, you will find a moving platform, get on it as it will lead you to the chest, and once you smash the chest, you will obtain Broken Witch Heart.

Broken Witch Heart #2

The chest is in the same building where other collectibles are in Verse 7. You need to find the building with two large pillars holding red objects in front of the entrance.

You will find another chest as you move into the building through the stairs. Just smash it up to earn another Broken Witch Heart.

Chapter 8: A Croaking Chorus

Broken Witch Heart #1

You need to be present at the area where Verse 1 took place and move toward the top level. There you will find another chest.

It will provide you with a magic source, and you can use it to make your demon attack the chest hovering in the sand. The smashing of the chest will give you another Broken Witch Heart.

Broken Witch Heart #2

There will be a chest present in the same temple where you have found the Umbran Cat. The chest is in the room, and you can smash the chest using Infernal Demon Attack. As you smash the chest, you will receive Broken Witch Heart.

Broken Witch Heart #3

You must use the Ball’s rain song to complete the combat challenge for Verse 6, collecting another Broken Witch Heart.

Chapter 9: Learning To Fly

Broken Witch Heart #1

You need to look toward the right side of the top of the temple, and you can see Malphas hanging out. You must complete the Verse #3 combat challenge, and your reward will be a Broken Witch Heart.

Broken Witch Heart #2

As you complete your Verse #8 combat challenge in the room, you will receive a Broken Witch Heart for your work.

Chapter 10: Cover of Night

Broken Witch Heart #1

You need to find the Summon Barrier by moving along the bridge from the top of the tower. You need to go behind the small turret and use the key you found earlier to unlock the door.

There will be a chest there. You need to smash it to earn another Broken Witch Heart.

Broken Witch Heart #2

You have to get on the moving platforms moving through them to activate the chest. A time trial puzzle will start, and the reward for solving the puzzle will be Broken Witch Heart.

Broken Witch Heart #3

You need to reach the portal for the Verse #7 combat challenge by taking the side strip of the main Parisian strip to the left. There you will find another Broken Witch Heart.

Chapter 11: A Familiar Dance

Broken Witch Heart #1

The chest is at the street level, where the Gates of Hell portal is also located. You need to move in the opposite direction of the portal and come across the treasure chest.

You will use it to get on the floating platforms and find another chest. This will provide you with a magic source, and use your demon to smash the other chest floating in there.

You will receive Broken Witch Heart after completing smashing the third chest.