Bayonetta 2 Broken Moon Pearls Locations Guide



Similar to Broken Witch Hearts, Bayonetta can collect and combine 2 Broken Moon Pearls to create a complete Moon Pearl which will increase her maximum magic.

Just like Broken Witch Heart, these can also be bought from The Gates of Hell, but then again, why pay for something you can find?

Bayonetta 2 Broken Moon Pearls Locations

In this guide, I’m going to share the locations of all 16 Broken Moon Pearls that can be found throughout the world of Bayonetta 2.

Chapter #1 – Noatun, the City of Genesis

Broken Moon Pearl #1

Location: Go through the large staircase and head to the upper level to grab the first Broken Moon Pearl from Umbran Resting Place.

Broken Moon Pearl #2

Location: Complete the Verse #3 to acquire a Broken Moon Pearl.

Broken Moon Pearl #3

Location: At the very end of Verse #8, go past the Muspelheim and open up the Treasure Chest on a thin ledge to find a Broken Moon Pearl inside.

Chapter #2 – A Remembrance of Time

Broken Moon Pearl #4

Location: Complete the Verse #1 to acquire this collectible.

Chapter #3 – Paradiso The Gates of Paradise

This chapter doesn’t contain any collectibles.

Chapter #4 – The Two Meet

Broken Moon Pearl #5

Location: After completing Verse #4 of this chapter, you’ll come across an Umbran Witch Resting Place. You need to complete it to score a Broken Moon Pearl.

Chapter #5 – The Cathedral of Cascades

Broken Moon Pearl #6

Location: Complete the Verse #3 of this chapter to score this Broken Moon Pearl.

Broken Moon Pearl #7

Location: Complete the Verse #5 of this chapter to acquire another Broken Moon Pearl.

Chapter #6 – The Bridge to the Heavens

This chapter doesn’t contain any collectibles.

Chapter #8 – An Ancient Civilization

Broken Moon Pearl #8

Location: After the completion of the Verse #5, go through the large doors to find the Broken Moon Pearl.

Broken Moon Pearl #9

Location: After repairing and activating the Witch Walk Portal, break the violet object among the blue ones to find this Broken Moon Pearl. Do note that you’ll find this object while flying.

Broken Moon Pearl #10

Location: Complete the Verse #10 to acquire another Broken Moon Pearl.

Chapter #9 – The Gates of Hell

Broken Moon Pearl #11

Location: At the end of Verse #2 of this chapter, you’ll come across an Umbran Witch Resting Place near a staircase. This Umbran Witch Resting Place contains this Broken Moon Pearl.

Chapter #10 – The Depths

Broken Moon Pearl #12

Location: At the end of Verse #8 of this chapter, you need to backtrack your path and go to the vine from where you came inside. Once you get to the exit, you need to head over to the right side and open up a Treasure Chest to find a Broken Moon Pearl inside.

Chapter #11 – Inferno and its Ruler

This chapter doesn’t contain any collectibles.

Chapter #12 – The Lumen Sage

This chapter doesn’t contain any collectibles.

Chapter #13 – Vigrid, City of of Dj Vu

Broken Moon Pearl #13

Location: At the end of Verse #7, you’ll come across a room containing heaps of loot. You need to thoroughly search this room to find a Broken Moon Pearl inside a Treasure Chest.

Chapter #14 – The Witch Hunts

Broken Moon Pearl #14

Location: After the completion of Verse #2 of this chapter, ascend the stairs behind you and turn right to find this collectible inside a Treasure Chest.

Broken Moon Pearl #15

Location: Complete the Verse #3 of this chapter to get this collectible as a reward!

Chapter #16 – Sovereign Power

Broken Moon Pearl #16

Location: You need to complete the Verse #3 of this chapter to acquire the final Broken Moon Pearl in the game.