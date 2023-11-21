How To Get Warped Headband Of Intellect In Baldur’s Gate 3

You will be able to collect unique items by defeating different creatures, and one of these will be the Warped Headband of Intellect in BG3. This item is best for Wizard subclasses like the Eldritch Knights.

You can obtain the Warped Headband during the first act of Baldur’s Gate 3. During your playthrough, you will be given a choice to either side with the Tieflings or the Goblins and Minthara. However, you can still get this unique item regardless of whichever side you choose and use it to boost your character’s Intelligence.

I will be explaining the location where you can get the Warped Headband of Intellect.

How to obtain the Warped Headband of Intellect in BG3

In order to get the Warped Headband of Intellect, you will need to travel to the Blighted Village first. Upon reaching this place, you have to go to the following coordinates (X:5, Y:367), and there you will find a large house with a broken entrance. It should not be that hard to miss, and you can make your way inside this specific house.

Once inside, you will be able to spot three large ogres on the right end of the house near a bookshelf in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can then make your way toward them, and then a shortcut scene will play.

Talk with the Ogres

One of the Ogre will say that it tastes like chicken, whereas the other one standing next to him will contradict it by saying it tastes like a fish. Then, they will shift their attention to you and your party. You will have four dialogue options, which will include the following:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You’re quite eloquent for an ogre I bear no such brand [Deception] I’ll do you one better- I’m one of the of the Absolute’s chosen disciples. These horns are not yours to take attack

You can choose the first option to make the Ogre feel good, but it will only prolong the discussion. If you select the second dialogue choice, the Ogres will grow depending on your intentions.

You can also select the third dialogue choice to deceive the Ogre into believing that you are a follower of the absolute in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, this will also result in other dialogue options, and the conversation will go on for some time.

Tricking the Ogres won’t be an easy task as Lump The Enlightened will figure out your intention, and the result would be a fight between your party and these Ogres in BG3.

Defeat the Three Ogres in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you want to fight the Three Ogres, then you can select the fourth dialogue option, which says, These horns are not yours to take attack.

This way, you will declare war on these ogres, and the fight will begin between your party and these three ogres in BG3. This will be a tough fight, and you need to come prepared for it. Make sure to dodge their attacks and maintain your distance from these ogres. You will need to use ranged attacks to defeat all three of these ogres.

Once you manage to kill the last Ogre, you can check their belongings to find items such as The Diary of Lump the Enlightened, Dried Pork Sausage, Shadow of Menzoberranazan, Warped Headband of Intellect, etc. in Baldur’s Gate 3.

You can select the Warped Headband of Intellect in BG3 and then equip it onto your character. Keep in mind this particular item will increase your Intelligence score to 17. This way, you can enhance your Wizard build by focusing on other stats without even spending a single point on Intelligence.