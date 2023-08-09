How To Help Pandirna In Baldur’s Gate 3

Pandirna is one of the essential NPCs in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can find her during Act 1 at the northern end of Druid Grove. She is a tiefling guard that protects the items in the storage shack, but she can’t do her job correctly as she is paralyzed from the waist down.

She is in front of a treasure chest containing the Rat’s Treasure in Baldur’s Gate 3. You must help Pandirna by curing her paralysis and sneakily looting the Rat’s Treasure. This guide explains everything you need to do to help Pandirna get the treasure in BG3.

Pandirna location in Baldur’s Gate 3

Pandirna in BG3 is in a storage shack at the northern end of Druid Grove at the coordinates x-axis 212 and y-axis 580. The door to the shack will be locked, so you will need a character that can unlock the door by picking the lock without anyone noticing. We recommend choosing Astarion for this task.

Once you enter the shack in BG3, you will find Pandirna on the ground leaning on a chest. You will also come across a rat here that you can speak to using a spell, the Speak with Animals. The rat will tell you about a treasure in the shack which Pandirna is leaning against, and she will not know of it.

How to get the Rat’s Treasure in BG3

As soon as Pandirna sees you in Baldur’s Gate 3, she will start shouting as you are not supposed to be in the shack. You can use a Skill Check that convinces her to let you stay, but you must apply extra bonuses to make the check successful.

Pandirna will tell you that she drank one of Auntie Ethel’s potions to have an edge against the goblins. The potion made her tough and robust but paralyzed her legs, and now she cannot stand up. You can help her by curing her of paralysis.

You will need to use the Lesser Restoration spell on her that will make the paralysis go away. Druid or Shadowheart will help you out with this. Any of the two can use the spell. Although, druids might need to have a long rest before they can prepare for the spell.

Once the attack is executed, Pandirna can stand on her legs in BG3. She will let you stay in the storage shack but ask you not to touch anything. Now that you have helped Pandirna and she is no longer in front of the chest, it is time to get the Rat’s Treasure.

Even though Pandirna has allowed you to roam around, you will still have to be careful because if she sees you touching anything, she will call the guards.

Equip a player that excels in sneaking and then stand behind Pandirna. Crouch using ‘C‘ and loot the Rat’s Treasure chest in BG3. Items inside the chest include: