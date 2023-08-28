Baldur’s Gate 3 Visit The Emperor’s Old Hideout Quest Guide

The world of Baldur’s Gate has many areas to explore. One of these areas is the Old Hideout of The Emperor, your protector who visits you in your dreams. Once the Emperor tells you of his origin, he will ask you to visit his old hideout from his adventuring days. The Emperor thinks there might still be some useful stuff in his old hideout in Baldur’s Gate 3 which can be useful for you.

BG3 Emperor’s Old Hideout location

You can get to Emperor’s Old Hideout during Act 3 in BG3. The way to get to the side quest is to enter Elfsong Tavern, located in the Lower City. You can easily find Elfsong Tavern, it is the second building on the right when you enter the Lower City from the Basilisk Gate. The building is located at X:77 and Y:1. When you reach the Elfsong Tavern, the quest will automatically be added to your Journal.

How to complete Emperor’s Old Hideout in Baldur’s Gate 3

When in the Elfsong Tavern, head to the kitchen. The stairs there will lead you to the basement. Be aware as there are rats in the basement that will attack you. They don’t have much HP, but they pose a danger due to their numbers. The easy way to defeat them is to use environmental damage like the spell Ice Storm.

After getting rid of the rats during Emperor’s Old Hideout quest in BG3, you will notice two doors in the basement. Enter the room through the left door. You will find a button near a button near the vine racks.

After pressing the button, the barrel in the first room will move and a secret passage will be accessible. Go to the first room and enter the secret room through the door.

When you enter the secret room, you need to be prepared for a fight. The room is full of Vlaakith Sworn Githyanki. The fight is not easy, and your focus should be defeating the gatekeepers first. These two are troublemakers as they can summon reinforcements. After these two, the fight should be easy. This will make you one step closer to finishing Emperor’s Old Hideout quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

After defeating the Githyanki, go to the other side of the room near the statue. You will pass a perception check and a button will be revealed.

After interacting with the button, a secret entrance will open to the King’s original hideout. You will find Cerebral Citadel Armor, Cerebral Citadel Gloves, and the Sword of the Emperors. This also completes Emperor’s Old Hideout quest in BG3.