Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Race For Rogue

Rouge class is based on agility and stealth. We generally choose those races for Rogue in Baldur’s Gate 3 that enhance these attributes. For the Rogue class, we mainly seek bonus dexterity to increase speed, intelligence for better-saving throws, and race attributes/boons that augment our playstyle.

If you know the best Rogue races, you can use them to get the most out of Rogue in BG3.

Best Race choices for Rogue in BG3

Deep Gnomes grant favorable stats for a stealthier playstyle. Lightfoot Halfling and Dows both grant +2 points for mobility-based builds. High Elves have higher proficiency in bows if you are going for a ranged Rouge subclass.

Deep Gnome

This race is exceptional for its stealthy playstyle due to its Stone Camouflage. They also have Darkvision that can see the furthest in the game (about 24 meters). This makes them especially effective in dark places.

Along with these attributes, this race has the inherent features of the Genome race known as “Gnome Cunning.” This race grants bonus Wisdom, Intelligence, and Charisma to Rogue in BG3.

This race is a decent alternative to Deep Gnomes for players that prefer a stealthy playstyle. Lightfoot Halflings have excellent stealth capabilities due to their “Naturally Stealthy” trait.

This race also provides the high base speed of all races and +2 Dexterity, increasing Rouge Class’s movement speed in BG3. However, they lack Darkvision like other Rogue races in Baldur’s Gate 3; the additional benefit they provide is worthy tradeoffs.

Drow

This race has Superior Darkvision while having natural proficiency with Crossbows. Drow is also immune to magic and charms that put them to sleep. Along with all these bonuses, we select this race for the rouge class as it provides +2 Dex Stats.

Once you reach level 5, you can also access a spell called Darkness in Baldur’s Gate 3. This spell creates a dark cloud that blinds all the enemies caught in it.

High Elves

This race provides superior proficiency with bows and a suitable stat distribution for the Rogue class in BG3. This race is excellent for the ranged sub-classes of Rogue.

High Elves also provide +2 Dexterity and +1 intelligence along with weapon proficiency. They also have Darkvision, but its range is inferior to Deep Genomes and Drows.