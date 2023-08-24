Is There A Bag Of Holding In Baldur’s Gate 3?

Bag of Holding is an item from D&D that basically allows players to stuff an insane amount of loot in there and despite that only weighs 15 pounds. This is amazing for players who like to collect all types of weapons and armor. Being built on D&D 5e rules, this has Baldur’s Gate 3 players wondering if a bag of holding exists in BG3.

If you are curious as to where you can find and get your hands on this Baldur’s Gate 3 bag of holding, allow us to guide the way.

Does a bag of holding exist in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Unfortunately, the short answer is no. BG3 does not have a bag of holding so you will have to be very careful about your inventory space, unless you wish to mod the game and remove inventory limits. However, we didn’t just come here to deliver bad news. While Baldur’s Gate 3 might not have a bag of holding, it does have something similar which mostly acts the same way.

This incredible storage container comes in the form of the Chest of Mundane. Just like the Bag of Holding, you can stuff the Chest of the Mundane with incredibly heavy loot without weighing your character down. As the name suggests, the Chest of the Mundane turns every item in it into mundane items.

Put a legendary armor in there? It will end up becoming a plate that weighs nothing. Thankfully, your item isn’t lost. Whenever you take it out of the Chest of the Mundane, it will change back to its original form.

This makes Chest of the Mundane incredibly useful for storage and works just like the Bag of Holding and can be carried in your inventory.

How to get Chest of the Mundane in BG3

The chest of mundane can be found in the Underdark. We recommend using the Defiled Temple Underdark entrance as that is the closest path to getting the chest of mundane in BG3. Once in the Underdark, find the Arcane Tower and sneak past or disable its turrets. You can either use Sussur Bloom Flowers or activate the arcane tower itself.

At the main entrance of Arcane tower, you will be able to observe an open window. Make your way through this window and move towards the balcony where you will find the mundane chest which is placed on the railing. Pass a skill check and then drag the chest to your inventory to use it whereever you want. Now you have your very own bag of holding in BG3.