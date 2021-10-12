Back 4 Blood Best Builds Guide

In this guide, we will be explaining Back 4 Blood Best Builds. We will mention all the necessary details you need to know before you opt for the build. So, let’s begin with our guide right away.

Back 4 Blood Best Builds

Having the right build can mean the difference between life and death as the zombie hordes close in on you and your friends in Back 4 Blood.

The Meatgrinder Melee Build

This melee build is best for survivability and damage. The build works best in the Nightmare difficulty. The players should go for Solo Deck, as it allows you to get access to all of the cards in the game.

Although this build works for all the characters, the best character for this build is Holly.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Now we will be mentioning the pros and cons of this build that you must know before going for it.

Strengths

This build can work for all the characters in the game

Provides some extra damage and survivability

Weaknesses

Can provide you with damage and survivability but offers less mobility.

Comparatively less access to the Support Accessories.

Primary Weapons

As primary weapons, your focus should be on Fire Axe and Hatchet. These two weapons are the best choice for dealing a huge amount of damage over a large range. If you want to fight large groups, then Bat or Machete should be your choice as primary weapons.

Secondary Weapons

As secondary weapons, you should go for shotguns, assault rifles, and SMGs as well. Blood AA12 and MP 5 must be top of the list choice for the players here.

These provide you backup support with your primary weapons by offering good close-range damage. Also, they are effective for causing damage quickly.

Best Melee Focused Cards

Now, we will be listing some of the best cards along with their effects to help you decide between so many cards in the game.

Also, keep in mind that the order of the cards matters. The order in which you will place the cards will be the order you will get them later on, so take care of this while placing the cards.

Card Effect Meth Head +40% Melee Attack Speed +40% Stamina Efficiency Disables Aim Down Sight Face Your Fears Gain 3 Temporary Health whenever you kill a Ridden within 2m range Mean Dunk +75% Melee damage Allows you to deal damage in a large area Disables Sprint Adrenaline Fueled +100 Stamina -75% Stamina Regeneration You get 10 Stamina on killing an enemy and an additional 10 Stamina as well Berserker +10% Melee Damage +10% Melee Speed +5% Move Speed (You get these bonuses for each kill in the last 4 seconds) Numb Gain +15% Damage Resistance while you have Temporary Health Spiky Bits +25% Melee Damage +10% Damage Resistance while using a Melee weapon -15% Ammo Capacity Motorcycle Helmet +15% Damage Resistance +10 Health Disables Aim Down Sights Breakout +50% to Breakout Cooldown You can free yourself from grabs by pressing F Battle Lust +2 to Health on every Melee kill Batter Up +50% to Melee Damage +5 to Health Sunder Target take +20% Damage for 5 seconds Padded Suit +10% Damage Resistance +5 to Health -20% Stamina Efficiency Hunker Down +10% Damage Resistance +40% to Accuracy (You get these bonuses while crouching) Down In Front While crouching, you neither deal nor take any Friendly Fire Damage. +10 to Health

The Doc Build

Now, we will be going over a deck that can be used for Doc, making her an incredibly tanky healer for the group. So let’s get into the details right away. This works for Veteran difficulty.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Now, we will be mentioning some pros and cons of this build.

Strengths

Offers more Healing Efficiency.

More Team Trauma Resistance.

Weaknesses

One cannot heal a teammate more than once on the same level.

Offers less damage

Primary Weapons

Although the best weapon to go for is Beretta M9, but the players shouldn’t rely on this only. You will need a mixture of long-range and short-range weapons to cause damage effectively here.

A long-ranged pistol will also serve the cause here, especially if your teammates are dealing damage from a close range.

Secondary Weapons

As a backup to the primary weapons, the players must choose assault rifles here to cause quick damage. The M4 Carbine is the best choice here, as it offers both damage and mobility.

Remember to keep a magazine with M4 Carbine, so you do not have to reload it. This works best when combined with the long-ranged pistol, so this combination of primary and secondary weapons works best.

Best Cards

Here are some useful cards that you can use for this build