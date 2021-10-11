Back 4 Blood is a co-op survival game in which players have to work with each other to stay alive and slay zombies. The game is much more enjoyable when playing with friends. And the good news is that Back 4 Blood has cross-platform support as well, meaning that you will be able to play with your friends even if you are not on the same platform as each other.

How to Play Back 4 Blood Cross-platform

To turn on cross-platform matchmaking in B4B, head to the settings and then choose the ‘Matchmaking Preferences’ tab. In this menu, you will find a ‘Crossplay’ setting. Just set it to ‘On’, which will enable cross-platform and cross-gen matchmaking for you in Back 4 Blood.

Make sure that all the players in your party have this setting enabled in order to play cross-platform.

How to turn off Crossplay in Back 4 Blood

If you want to disable crossplay in Back 4 Blood, just head back to the Matchmaking Preferences setting and then turn off the Crossplay option. This will disable cross-platform and cross-gen matchmaking for your party and you will only be able to play on people with the same platform as you.

Doing this will help you avoid griefers or cheaters that plague some of the platforms on which Back 4 Blood is available.

Cross-platform Support Explained

B4B has cross-platform support between PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms, meaning that you will be able to create a party and play with your friends if they are on any of these platforms.

Not only this, but Back 4 Blood also has cross-gen support, meaning that if someone is using a PS4/XB1, they will still be able to play with people on PS5/Xbox Series S and X with their friends.