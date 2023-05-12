Assassin’s Creed Origins Lake Mareotis side quests guide will discuss how to complete side activities in this area, and what rewards you will get. There a handful of side quests you can do in this area, some are quick to do while others are extensive.

You can earn gear, XP, and more that will help you complete the main quests more conveniently as you level up through side quests.

For more help on Assassin’s Creed Origins also read our Siwa Side Quests, Alexandria Side Quests Guide, and War Elephants Locations Guide.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Lake Mareotis Side Quests Guide

In this AC Origins Lake Mareotis Side Quests Guide, we have detailed a brief walkthrough of all available Optional Quests that you can tackle in Lake Mareotis.

Hidden Tax

Reward : 400XP

Speak with the woman lakeside who is looking for her husband. Head to the marked location and fight the crocs threatening the man. He is drunk, put him on a boat and bring back. Kill the woman’s brothers to complete the quest.

The Book of the Dead

Reward : 200XP

The old man wants his book to connect with his dead wife. The man is the marketplace near the Temple of Sekhmet. Speak with him and head to the marked bandit camp.

Kill everyone and loot the camp to recover the book. Comeback to find out that the man is dead. Speak with his daughter to find out where his body is. Place the book next to his body to complete the quest.

Ambush in the Temple

Reward : 600XP

See the priest at the Temple of Sekhmet and his children will ambush Bayek. Bayek will then have to play hide and seek with them where you need to find them all.

Use Senu to mark their location. One is in the temple, one is on the roof, and one is inside a well at the back the temple, the last one is on the top of the tiger cage at the back of the temple.

Ulterior Votive

Reward: 600XP

This quest is unlocked once you finish the previous one. Head to the Temple of Sekhmet in Yamu and Interact with Menehet again. Then, travel to the market and question the merchants about the false icons.

You need to find the merchant shown in the picture. You have to now meet up with him in a secret place, but only during the night. Go to the destination and wait for him to come. Here, seven bandits will ambush Bayek.

These bandits are only level 7, so make quick work of them and then talk to the merchant again. Now, you have to head towards the south-east, to the Eremous Hideout.

To make things easier for yourself, go there at night-time so you can easily kill the sleeping enemies.

You must destroy all false icons and caches. Find them using Senu. Once you destroy all of them, go back to Menehet to complete this quest.

Lady of Slaughter

Reward : 600XP

The fighter playing Sekhmet’s fighter is missing, you need to find him at the watering hole at the market area. Bring him back to the Temple. He is unable to fight so you will have to take his place. Win the fight to complete the quest.

Birthright

Reward : 400XP

There are some bodies left unattended in the area near the body of the old man who needed the Book of the Dead. Speak with the handler and inquire about the bodies. He will guide you to a farm in the desert where some soldiers are trying to kill a girl. Save the girl to complete the quest.

Taste of her Sting

Reward : 3,000 XP

This quest is associated with the places where the bloody rituals happened. Since they are all over the world, there are a bunch of different ways to unlock this side quest.

If you are following the order of the provinces recommended by the game itself, your first ritual site will be in the south-east section of Lake Mareotis province, on a tiny island near Lost Crypt.

Use Animus Pulse to find all the traces, then examine them. Look for the ‘hidden’ traces near the water. The next ritual site is in the province of Sapi-Rest Nome, close to the ruins of Sapi-Res. Find and examine all the traces again. One of these is a corpse at the bottom, so you’ll have to jump down.

The third site is in the province of Kanopos Nome, towards the north-east. Find and examine all traces again. A few of them are inside a tiny cave, while a few of them are close to the statue on the hill.

The last site is in the same province, towards the east. It is close to a crocodile den. Watch out for the crocodiles while examining the traces.

Once you examine all of these bloody ritual sites, go and check the ruined temple in the province of Ka-Khem Nome. Here, you have to examine a couple of more traces.

Find and examine all the traces in this temple and then head south-east from there and look for the entrance to the cave. The entrance is displayed in the picture so make use of Senu.

Go through this cave and get to the base of the cultists. You will have to fight them all. The cultist you speak to will be your toughest opponent, as he is at level 18. Once you kill all of them, this quest will be completed.

Check the corpse which was ready for another ritual to find chests with some good loot.