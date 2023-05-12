Assassin’s Creed Origins War Elephants Locations Guide will help you with locating the War Elephants in Assassin’s Creed Origins and will also guide you on how to defeat thee beasts.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise that reinvents the Assassin’s Creed formula. This time around the game takes players to Egypt in a vast open-world where players can hunt animals and fight War Elephants. This Assassin’s Creed Origins War Elephants Locations Guide will help you killing these beasts.

Assassin’s Creed Origins War Elephants Locations Guide

War Elephants in Assassin’s Creed Origins are tough and are very difficult to kill. War Elephants are located at four camps scattered across the Egypt in AC Creed Origins. Make your way to each of the camps and you will have the attention of the War Elephant.

These beasts are of level 40 so in order to do some damage, you would have to be at least at level 36.

The first location is the Herakleion Nome Region.

After that the other elephant is in the Green Mountains.

The third location is Uab Nome.

The final location is White Desert Oasis

However, as we mentioned earlier, War Elephants are extremely tough to kill even with legendary gear and Bayek’s agility might not be able to level the field in some cases. To kill each of the War Elephants, players require persistence and absolute focus to emerge victorious.

How to Kill War Elephants

As you start fighting the War Elephant the fight will be tough from the start, however, as the fight progresses it becomes increasingly difficult. So it is best to preserve some ammo for the final phase of the battle. Also, it will be easier for you to conserve ammo as in early phases the Elephant won’t be much active and will be easy targets for melee attacks.

If in the case you have been using your ammo from the start of the battle then keep an eye out for Loot bags around the battlefield as they will refill your ammo. However, if you don’t need them then do go for it just focus on the beast.

Players will have the opportunity to attack when these Elephants turn around or strafe as there will be openings for you to attack. Just keep these steps in mind and you will be able to defeat these beasts.

That is all for our AC Origins War Elephants Locations Guide with tips on how to kill these beasts.