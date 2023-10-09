How To Unlock Best Skills In Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you first have to earn the skill points to unlock the best skills. Once you have skill points, you can unlock the skills that greatly help you during a critical mission and will enhance your assassination ability.

I will tell you the best skills you can unlock in AC Mirage and how to earn Skill Points quickly.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage best skills

If you want to be more stealthy, go for Predator or spend in Trickster. On the other hand, if you want to enhance your pickpocket skills, then it is preferred to spend Skill Points in the Trickster Skill tree.

Here are some skills that I recommend you to have:

Knife Recovery

This allows you to throw knives toward the enemy without revealing your location. You can again collect those knives and use them again and again. You can restore them by spending money if you run out of them.

Chain Assassination

This skill in AC Mirage is helpful where quick action is required and allows you to kill multiple adversaries. When you kill one, you can throw the knife at another target to eliminate him.

Pathfinder

The Pathfinder skill in Assassin’s Creed Mirage enhances the scouting skills of your companion, Enkidu, who helps you discover new and secret places. This skill belongs to the predator skill tree.

Pickpocket Master

This skill makes the pickpocketing easy for you. It will take less time to pickpocket valuable things, and it can automatically pickpocket the less useful pouches.

Engineer

With this skill, you can upgrade all six tools to tier 2, significantly enhancing their effects.

Extra Tool Capacity (1.2.3)

These skills will allow you to add more tools to your inventory. You must visit the assassin’s bureau and talk to Ibn Musa for additional tools. To unlock these skills in AC Mirage, you must go through some main story missions.

How to earn Skill Points in AC Mirage

The best method that you can use to earn skill points is to focus on the main story. You can complete different quests and investigations throughout the story to earn multiple Skill Points. Even some Tales of Baghdad can help you earn Skill Points.

Some contracts can also earn you skill points, but you must check their rewards before starting them to ensure you will get skill points.

Can you reset your skills?

Go to the game’s main menu to reset all your skills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Once there, you will see a Skill option. If you are playing the game on PlayStation, press the ‘R1‘ button on the controller, and if playing on an X-Box, press ‘RB.’

Once in the skills tab, Hold Square on Playsation and X on XBox to reset all the skills. The skill points you have spent on them will be returned to you. Now, you can again unlock skills following your playstyle.