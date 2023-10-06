How To Accept Contracts In Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not limited to Basim’s adventures through the main story, as additional contracts can be accepted. Contracts in AC Mirage are like side quests that you can pick by choice and complete them to get additional rewards.

However, contracts are not available from the start of the game. You need to unlock the Contracts Board first and then accept its contracts. I have covered everything you need to know about contracts in AC Mirage, so without further delay, lets look into how to get contracts and the rewards they offer.

How to get Contracts in AC Mirage

You can get Contracts from the Contract board, but they are unavailable from the get-go. You have to play the game and progress through the main story a bit to be able to accept contracts.

First, you need to complete the Prologue and return to Baghdad as an Assassin. After becoming an Assassin, you can enter the Assassin Hideout, and at this point in the story, you will be playing through the Zeroing quest.

During this quest, you will need to regroup at the Bureau, and you will be able to explore the Assassin Hideout provided that you have attained the free roam status. As you will be investigating Ali Ibn Muhammad’s capture, you will meet Abu Jafar at the Harbiyah Bureau in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

He will unlock the Contracts Board in Assassin’s Creed Mirage for you and lead you to it. Now, you can go to the Contracts Board and interact with it. Five contracts will be available, and you can choose to accept any or all of them. Before accepting a contract, you can select it and read the contractor’s additional requirements and the rewards you will receive.

Once you accept a contract in AC Mirage, its location will appear on your map as a pinwheel, and you can travel there to complete it. Fulfill all the objectives of the contract, and you will be provided with the promised rewards upon completion.

Besides the rewards, another advantage of playing through contracts is that it allows you to explore places you might have missed. You can return to the Bureau to look for new contracts anytime and accept them.

New contracts become available as you level up and progress through the story. Currently, accepted contracts are displayed on your Investigation screen in the menu.

Rewards for Completing Contracts

Rewards for completing contracts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage include money, upgrade materials, skill points, and Khidmah Tokens. Each contract has its specific rewards. Before accepting a contract, you can check its promised rewards by selecting it from the Contracts Board. A side menu displays the contract’s description first and then the rewards.

Once you complete a contract in AC Mirage, you do not have to return to the Bureau to collect your rewards. The rewards are added to your inventory after the contract is fulfilled. Contracts are a great way to explore the lands and farm Khidmah tokens that are later required during missions.