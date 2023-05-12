Assassin’s Creed 4 Kenway’s Fleet Guide – Trading Missions and Ships



Kenway’s Fleet is unlocked during the fourth sequence of main storyline. This is an amazing way of earning some good amount of Reales. However, this feature of the game cannot be accessed during the Offline Mode.

Assassin’s Creed 4 Kenway’s Fleet Management

Kenway’s Fleet can be accessed via Captain’s cabin in Jackdaw – from the map lying on the table. Alternatively, you can also use your iOS and Android devices as a second screen to control your Fleet.

In order to send a ship to your Fleet, you need to defeat it first and then choose to send it to Fleet during the Boarding Option. While you are in the Kenway’s Fleet’s UI, you can manage your ship and complete Trading Missions.

The Reales earned are automatically transferred to your main game. These Reales can then be used to upgrade the Jackdaw to stand a better chance against tougher enemies.

Resources

While you are in the Kenway’s Fleet’s UI, you will be able to earn Gemstones, Cargo, and Fire Barrels. Gemstones can be regarded as the currency of Kenway’s Fleet’s UI and can be used to repair your ship and purchase docks.

Completing the Ship Battles will get you Cargo which includes rice, tobacco, cocoa, olive oil, and wine. As for the Fire Barrels, they are basically weapons that will help you out during the battles.

The route which your ship takes has its own Route Danger Ranks, namely; safe, Hazardous, Dangerous, and Treacherous.

After you choose an initial opponent, the UI shows you the Odds of Success that you have for the particular battle. The Odds of Success can be increased considerably by taking in more ships and repairing your vessel.

The three main things which determine your Odds of Success in a particular battle are your HP, Firepower, and Speed.

Ships

Following are the ships you can add to your fleet by capturing them. You will need them in your fleet if you intend to complete all the trading missions in the game.

Schooner

Level 4 – Found in North Caribbean

Speed: 63

Fire Power: 12

HP: 27

Max Repair Cost: 27

Cargo Capacity: 15

Level 8 – Found in North Caribbean

Speed: 66

Fire Power: 14

HP: 29

Max Repair Cost: 29

Cargo Capacity: 15

Level 11 – Found in South Caribbean

Speed: 70

Fire Power: 15

HP: 39

Max Repair Cost: 30

Cargo Capacity: 20

Brig

Level 17 – Found in North Caribbean

Speed: 54

Fire Power: 23

HP: 45

Max Repair Cost: 45

Cargo Capacity: 25

Level 20 – Navassa and Conttoyor Zones

Speed: 50

Fire Power: 24

HP: 48

Max Repair Cost: 48

Cargo Capacity: 30

Level 25 – Chinchorro and Charlotte Zones

Speed: 60

Fire Power: 25

HP: 50

Max Repair Cost: 50

Cargo Capacity: 35

Frigate

Level 23 – Punta Guarico, Castillo De Jagua and Serranilla Zones

Speed: 45

Fire Power: 32

HP: 63

Max Repair Cost: 63

Cargo Capacity: 40

Level 29 – Navassa and Charlotte Zones

Speed: 45

Fire Power: 33

HP: 67

Max Repair Cost: 67

Cargo Capacity: 50

Level 38 – Chinchorro Zones

Speed: 50

Fire Power: 35

HP: 70

Max Repair Cost: 70

Cargo Capacity: 60

Man O’ War

Level 36 – Charlotte Zones

Speed: 9

Fire Power: 63

HP: 135

Max Repair Cost: 135

Cargo Capacity: 70

Level 49 – Serranilla Zones

Speed: 20

Fire Power: 67

HP: 143

Max Repair Cost: 143

Cargo Capacity: 80

Level 60 – New Bone

Speed: 30

Fire Power: 70

HP: 150

Max Repair Cost: 150

Cargo Capacity: 90

Level 60 – At Maximum Wanted Level

Speed: 30

Fire Power: 70

HP: 150

Max Repair Cost: 150

Cargo Capacity: 90

Trading Missions

Trading Missions offer a way to earn decent amount of Reales. However, there are certain characteristics of each Trading Mission, namely; Rewards, Cargo and Cargo Space, Cooldown Time, and Travel Time.

Southern British Colonies

First Business

The Sail Mates

American Dreams

New Horizon

Gulf of Mexico

The General Store

Diplomacy I

A Good Deed

Diplomacy II

Fortune’s Flavor

South Atlantic

A Feast of Riches

Outlaws III

Diplomacy III

Brethren of the Coast I

To The South

Good Works

The Big Smoke

Eastern British Colonies

Taste of Money

The Empty Cellar

Secret Medicine

New Partners

Save the Children

Emerging Opportunities

North Africa

A Popular Stop

Feeding the Fathers

The Sweet Tooth

The Cook’s Order

The Famous Stew

The Musicians

Before the Storm

Portugal

New Trading Posts

The Old Man’s Order

Cursed Night

Do No Harm

East Canada

Promises to Keep

The Lost Expedition I

Scarlatina

The Lost Expedition II

Old Partners

Break of Dawn II

The Lost of Expedition III

Cape Verde

An Old Frenchman

Meet the Tributes I

Giant Appetites

Meet the Tributes II

South Africa

A Promise of Profit

The Eager Hunters

Door to Europe

Table Bay’s Luck

New Economic Hub

Bay of Biscay

Alliance I

Hungry Corsairs

The Corsair’s Request

Alliance II

Sweet Broth

A Sweet Journey

Successful Atlantic

North West Europe

Homeward Bound

A Worthy Trip

Welcoming the Irish

A New Cathedral

The Poet

The Great Plague

A Piece of the Action

A Long Voyage

Mediterranean Sea

Great Reputation I

Being Mad

Great Reputation II

The Catalans

The Smokers

Great Reputation III

A New Medicine

Provided you send the right ships, you will be able to complete all these missions. Only frustrating thing about fleet missions is the time it takes to complete them. Although you can reduce the amount of time taken by sending upgraded ships.