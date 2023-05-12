Assassin’s Creed 4 Kenway’s Fleet Guide – Trading Missions and Ships

Kenway’s Fleet is unlocked during the fourth sequence of main storyline. This is an amazing way of earning some good amount of Reales. However, this feature of the game cannot be accessed during the Offline Mode.
For more help on Assassin’s Creed 4, read our Buried Treasures Locations, Underwater Shipwrecks Locations and Templar Hunts Guide.
Assassin’s Creed 4 Kenway’s Fleet Management
Kenway’s Fleet can be accessed via Captain’s cabin in Jackdaw – from the map lying on the table. Alternatively, you can also use your iOS and Android devices as a second screen to control your Fleet.
In order to send a ship to your Fleet, you need to defeat it first and then choose to send it to Fleet during the Boarding Option. While you are in the Kenway’s Fleet’s UI, you can manage your ship and complete Trading Missions.
The Reales earned are automatically transferred to your main game. These Reales can then be used to upgrade the Jackdaw to stand a better chance against tougher enemies.
Resources
While you are in the Kenway’s Fleet’s UI, you will be able to earn Gemstones, Cargo, and Fire Barrels. Gemstones can be regarded as the currency of Kenway’s Fleet’s UI and can be used to repair your ship and purchase docks.
Completing the Ship Battles will get you Cargo which includes rice, tobacco, cocoa, olive oil, and wine. As for the Fire Barrels, they are basically weapons that will help you out during the battles.
The route which your ship takes has its own Route Danger Ranks, namely; safe, Hazardous, Dangerous, and Treacherous.
After you choose an initial opponent, the UI shows you the Odds of Success that you have for the particular battle. The Odds of Success can be increased considerably by taking in more ships and repairing your vessel.
The three main things which determine your Odds of Success in a particular battle are your HP, Firepower, and Speed.
Ships
Following are the ships you can add to your fleet by capturing them. You will need them in your fleet if you intend to complete all the trading missions in the game.
Schooner
Level 4 – Found in North Caribbean
- Speed: 63
- Fire Power: 12
- HP: 27
- Max Repair Cost: 27
- Cargo Capacity: 15
Level 8 – Found in North Caribbean
- Speed: 66
- Fire Power: 14
- HP: 29
- Max Repair Cost: 29
- Cargo Capacity: 15
Level 11 – Found in South Caribbean
- Speed: 70
- Fire Power: 15
- HP: 39
- Max Repair Cost: 30
- Cargo Capacity: 20
Brig
Level 17 – Found in North Caribbean
- Speed: 54
- Fire Power: 23
- HP: 45
- Max Repair Cost: 45
- Cargo Capacity: 25
Level 20 – Navassa and Conttoyor Zones
- Speed: 50
- Fire Power: 24
- HP: 48
- Max Repair Cost: 48
- Cargo Capacity: 30
Level 25 – Chinchorro and Charlotte Zones
- Speed: 60
- Fire Power: 25
- HP: 50
- Max Repair Cost: 50
- Cargo Capacity: 35
Frigate
Level 23 – Punta Guarico, Castillo De Jagua and Serranilla Zones
- Speed: 45
- Fire Power: 32
- HP: 63
- Max Repair Cost: 63
- Cargo Capacity: 40
Level 29 – Navassa and Charlotte Zones
- Speed: 45
- Fire Power: 33
- HP: 67
- Max Repair Cost: 67
- Cargo Capacity: 50
Level 38 – Chinchorro Zones
- Speed: 50
- Fire Power: 35
- HP: 70
- Max Repair Cost: 70
- Cargo Capacity: 60
Man O’ War
Level 36 – Charlotte Zones
- Speed: 9
- Fire Power: 63
- HP: 135
- Max Repair Cost: 135
- Cargo Capacity: 70
Level 49 – Serranilla Zones
- Speed: 20
- Fire Power: 67
- HP: 143
- Max Repair Cost: 143
- Cargo Capacity: 80
Level 60 – New Bone
- Speed: 30
- Fire Power: 70
- HP: 150
- Max Repair Cost: 150
- Cargo Capacity: 90
Level 60 – At Maximum Wanted Level
- Speed: 30
- Fire Power: 70
- HP: 150
- Max Repair Cost: 150
- Cargo Capacity: 90
Trading Missions
Trading Missions offer a way to earn decent amount of Reales. However, there are certain characteristics of each Trading Mission, namely; Rewards, Cargo and Cargo Space, Cooldown Time, and Travel Time.
Southern British Colonies
- First Business
- The Sail Mates
- American Dreams
- New Horizon
Gulf of Mexico
- The General Store
- Diplomacy I
- A Good Deed
- Diplomacy II
- Fortune’s Flavor
South Atlantic
- A Feast of Riches
- Outlaws III
- Diplomacy III
- Brethren of the Coast I
- To The South
- Good Works
- The Big Smoke
Eastern British Colonies
- Taste of Money
- The Empty Cellar
- Secret Medicine
- New Partners
- Save the Children
- Emerging Opportunities
North Africa
- A Popular Stop
- Feeding the Fathers
- The Sweet Tooth
- The Cook’s Order
- The Famous Stew
- The Musicians
- Before the Storm
Portugal
- New Trading Posts
- The Old Man’s Order
- Cursed Night
- Do No Harm
East Canada
- Promises to Keep
- The Lost Expedition I
- Scarlatina
- The Lost Expedition II
- Old Partners
- Break of Dawn II
- The Lost of Expedition III
Cape Verde
- An Old Frenchman
- Meet the Tributes I
- Giant Appetites
- Meet the Tributes II
South Africa
- A Promise of Profit
- The Eager Hunters
- Door to Europe
- Table Bay’s Luck
- New Economic Hub
- Bay of Biscay
- Alliance I
- Hungry Corsairs
- The Corsair’s Request
- Alliance II
- Sweet Broth
- A Sweet Journey
- Successful Atlantic
North West Europe
- Homeward Bound
- A Worthy Trip
- Welcoming the Irish
- A New Cathedral
- The Poet
- The Great Plague
- A Piece of the Action
- A Long Voyage
Mediterranean Sea
- Great Reputation I
- Being Mad
- Great Reputation II
- The Catalans
- The Smokers
- Great Reputation III
- A New Medicine
Provided you send the right ships, you will be able to complete all these missions. Only frustrating thing about fleet missions is the time it takes to complete them. Although you can reduce the amount of time taken by sending upgraded ships.