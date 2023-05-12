Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag Buried Treasures Locations Guide



Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag features a novel kind of collectible that are buried and reward players with upgrade design plans and money. These Treasure are buried in almost every location of the game and require you to find a Treasure Map prior to set out on your search for them.

Note. We are working on the video with each location of the buried treasure. It will be added soon!

For more help on Assassin’s Creed 4, read our Hunting Animal Locations, Crafting and Outfits Unlock Guide.

Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag Buried Treasures

The Treasure Maps will provide you with specific coordinates which you need to follow to get the Treasure out. Moreover, you cannot stumble upon a Buried Treasure Chest and start digging it out. Meaning that finding a Treasure Map first holds a significant value.

Treasure maps will appear on the world map once you have destroyed the naval forts and synchronized all the view points in the area. After finding the treasure map, go to the given coordinates and dig the specified location to retrieve the buried treasure.

Buried Treasures Locations Video

Below you will find a complete list of Treasure Maps and their respective Buried treasures video locations.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Part #1

Buried Treasures Locations

Below you will find a complete list of Treasure Maps and their respective Buried treasures described in text. Kindly follow the key to avoid any confusion!

Key

Name of Island (Coordinates of Buried Treasure)

Description of the Buried Treasure Location

Cape Bonavista (179,593)

Location. After getting the Treasure Map, get inside the small cave and dig the site near a small rock.

Havana (240,607)

Location. You need to get to the north of the church to find the Treasure Map near the General Store.

As for the Treasure Chest itself, get to the outskirts of the south city. It is near the outer wall of the city. You will get Queen Anne’s Figurehead and 3,000R in this chest.

Salt Lagoon (749,625)

Location. Make your way to the Abaco Island and find the Treasure Map by synchronizing all the Viewpoints in the area.

Next, head towards the Salt Lagoon and find the Treasure Chest in front of a large rock formation.

Abaco Island (606,835)

Location. The Treasure Map can be found in the Andreas Island.

As for the Treasure Chest, head to above mentioned coordinates and find it buried near a ship. (606,835)

Nassau (633,784)

Location. Synchronize the Viewpoints in the Great Inagua to reveal the location of Treasure Map. It’s a bit tricky to find but you can reach the place by jumping on to the palm trees into a small cavern on the right side of the beach.

For the Treasure Chest, you need to get to the Nassau and look for the buried Treasure near the large manor in restricted area. You need to head to the marshy area and find it near two large rocks. (633,784)

Andreas Island (579,720)

Location. Get to the Mariguana Island to get the Treasure Map first then head to a small Island near Andreas Island to take out the Buried Chest near some palm trees.

Petite Caverne (901,263)

Location. The map for this one can be found in the Cayman Sound among some trees and rocks.

The Treasure Chest can be found in the restricted section of Petite Caverne near the fire next to some small rocks. (901,263)

Mantanzas (333,650)

Location. Treasure Map can be found in the Tortuga. For buried Treasure, head to the Mantanzas and find it buried near the ruins.

Kingston (623,172)

Location. This map can be found in the ruins of Misteriosa which can only be accessed after you have completed the second Memory of 9th Sequence.

For the Treasure Chest, get to the Kingston and dig it out near the shore; close to the structure of a ship and some palm trees.

Cayman Sound (327,334)

Location. For the Treasure Map, head to the Pinos Isle and synchronize the Viewpoints to reveal the location of the map.

After getting hold of the map, head to Cayman Sound and find the Treasure Chest buried on a small island near some rocks and palm trees.

Jiguey (565,539)

Location. Get to Lle a Vache and collect your Treasure Map. After that, head towards the Jiguey and find the digging spot near a campfire right next to a single palm tree and some rock formations.

You need to clear out the smugglers in the Smuggler’s Den prior to getting your hands on the Treasure Chest.

Ambergris Key (55,178)

Location. Corozal will have your next Treasure Map which can be found near the fire.

After getting your Treasure Map, get to the Ambergris Key which you would only be able to access by traveling through the water. (55,178)

Misteriosa (307,195)

Location. Ambergris Key holds the next Treasure Map and like I have said earlier, you need to access this area via swimming thorough the water.

After getting hold of the Treasure Map, get to the Misteriosa and make your way to a giant structure and dig out the Treasure Chest.

San Juan (479,487)

Location. Get to the Santanillas to get the Treasure Map and get to San Juan’s Smuggler’s Den. You will need to break the wooden planks and get near to them to get the Treasure Chest.

Principe (992,422)

Location. Get to the Anotto Bay and swim through the sharks to get to the Smuggler’s Den and get the Treasure Map.

For the Treasure Chest, get to the Principe and make your way to the fort in the city. The buried chest will be right next to two towers.

Long Bay (525,253)

Location. While playing the main storyline in Isla Providencia, this Treasure Map will become visible on your map.

Now get to the Long Bay which can only be accessed once you have completed the third memory of 10th sequence. Get near the Viewpoint and the digging spot will be right next to a hiding bush.

Tulum (70,405)

Location. You need to get to the west of the Petite Cavern to find the Treasure Map. Next, head to the Tulum and find the buried chest near the large tree.

New Bone (442,118)

Location. Make your way to Salt Lagoon and obtain the Treasure Map. After that, head to New Bone and find the Treasure Chest buried at the back of the windmill.

Pinos Isle

Location. You need to get to the Cumberland Bay to find the Treasure Map and then get to Pinos Isle to find the digging site near the Mayan Ruins.

Cumberland Bay

Location. For this one, you need to send out your Fleet to Eastern British Colonies and complete the ‘The Empty Cellar Missions’. IF your ships return, they will also bring the Treasure Map along.

After you have gotten your hands on the Treasure Map, get to Cumberland Bay and dig the Treasure Chest out on an island near some small rocks.

Isla Providencia (502,44)

Location. For this one, you need to send Edward Kenway’s Fleet to Eastern Canada and complete the ‘Scarlatina’ mission. Your ships will bring the Treasure Map.

After getting hold of the Treasure Map, continue along the southern coastline to find the buried chest near wrecked ship.

Anotto Bay (Smuggler’s Den)

Location. The last Treasure Map can be obtained by sending out your Fleet to Mediterranean Sea and complete the ‘Great Reputation II’ mission.

After getting the map, get to the Smuggler’s Den in Anotto Bay and find a ladder with the last buried Treasure Chest.

If you find anything confusing, comment and we will help you out!