Crystal is a handy resource that we can use for crafting a lot of items in Ark Valguero. You can find them throughout the map, but the best location to look for them is mountain areas in the snow biome.

You can quickly gather it using a metal pick. This guide will cover some of the best locations where you can find Crystals in Ark Valguero.

Ark Valguero Crystal Locations

You can gather a lot of crystals just by mining the white crystal deposits. You can easily find these deposits in the snow biome area of the Ark Valguero.

We recommend using some creatures like Argentavis, Dunkleosteus, and Ravager as they will reduce the crystal weight by 50%. That means the number of crystals you can carry will double if you use these creatures.

Once you gather a good amount of crystals, you can use them for crafting different items, which are given below.

Spyglass

Water Jar

Industrial Forge

Weapon Attachments

Heavy Miner’s Helmet

Fabricator

Industrial Grill

Rocket Propelled Grenade

SCUBA Mask

Spray Painter

Poison Grenade

Transponders

Gas Mask

Night Vision Goggles

Riot Shield

Greenhouse Structures

Desert Goggles and Hat

C4 Charge

C4 Remote Detonator

Improvised Explosive Device

Lamppost

Omnidirectional Lamppost

Radio

Refrigerator

Air Conditioner

On the map below, you can see all the locations where you can find crystals in Ark Valguero.

Location #1

The first Crystal mining location in Ark Valguero is located at the following coordinates:

1 LAT

1 LON

These coordinates will take you to the Aberration Cave. Inside that, you can find a lot of crystal deposits that you can mine from right next to some white rocks.

Location #2

The second Crystal mining location in Ark Valguero is located at the following coordinates:

9 LAT

8 LON

Again in the cave, you will find more deposits of the Crystals under the giant mushrooms.

Location #3

The third Crystal mining location in Ark Valguero is located at the following coordinates:

5 LAT

2 LON

These coordinates will take you to the third spot in the Aberration Cave, where you can find a deposit of crystals along the mountain walls.

Location #4

The fourth Crystal mining location in Ark Valguero is located at the following coordinates:

3 LAT

3 LON

The fourth spot in the Aberration cave where you can find crystal deposits is located at the coordinates above.

Location #5

The fifth Crystal mining location in Ark Valguero is located at the following coordinates:

3 LAT

2 LON

Right after heading to the coordinates given above in Snow Biome, you can see a lot of crystal deposits on the mountains covered with snow.

Location #6

The sixth Crystal mining location in Ark Valguero is located at the following coordinates:

6 LAT

6 LON

These coordinates will take you to the entrance of a cave in Snow Biome. This cave is full of crystal deposits, so head inside and mine as many crystals as you want.

Location #7

The seventh Crystal mining location in Ark Valguero is located at the following coordinates:

0 LAT

0 LON

These coordinates will take you to the mountain top in Snow Biome, where you can find crystals on the edge of the mountains.

Location #8

The eighth Crystal mining location in Ark Valguero is located at the following coordinates:

0 LAT

8 LON

After heading to the coordinates above, you will find some crystal deposits close to a ruined structure. After that, continue to climb the connected mountains, and you will find a lot of crystals on their tops.

Location #9

The ninth Crystal mining location in Ark Valguero is located at the following coordinates:

6 LAT

2 LON

These coordinates will take you to a waterfall in the Tundra region. You have to enter the area behind the waterfall, and you will find a lot of crystals inside.

Location #10

The tenth Crystal mining location in Ark Valguero is located at the following coordinates:

9 LAT

1 LON

The coordinates above will take you to the Beach Zone, where you can find many crystal deposits on top of small cliffs.