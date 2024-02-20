How To Get Golden Tools In Animal Crossing New Horizons

The ultimate upgrade version of tools, the golden tools in Animal Crossing New Horizons, require a lot of grinding and patience to unlock. Not only do golden tools in ACNH look cool thanks to their shiny appearance, but they are also a lot more durable than your regular tools. This will allow you to farm materials a lot more efficiently without having to craft tools after they break down.

FYI Unfortunately, unlike previous games, the golden tools in Animal Crossing New Horizons are breakable. However, they are a lot more durable than regular tools. A single golden tool will provide you with close to a hundred uses and sometimes even more.

How to get Golden Fishing Rod

The gold fishing rod is a far superior version of the regular rod and can be used up to 90 times before it breaks. However, the golden fishing rod recipe in ACNH is the one that requires the most grind. In order to unlock the golden fishing rod, you will need to catch every fish in the game. It doesn’t matter whether you sell or donate the fish afterward; you just have to catch it once.

Once you have caught every fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons at least once, you will get the golden fishing rod DIY in your mail. In order to craft the golden fishing rod, you need one gold nugget and one regular fishing rod.

How to get Golden Axe

The Golden Axe in ACNH provides 200 uses before it breaks, so this is one golden item that you should unlock as quickly as possible, considering how weak the normal axe is. In order to unlock the golden axe DIY in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you will need to use and break 100 axes (flimsy axes don’t count towards this).

As soon as you break your 100th axe, you will automatically learn how to craft the golden axe. To craft the golden axe, you need one gold nugget and one regular axe.

How to get Golden Shovel

Unlocking the golden shovel in Animal Crossing New Horizons requires you to complete a side quest. As you play the game, you will meet a seagull by the name of Gulliver. To complete the sidequest, you need to dig on your island’s beach to find communicator parts and return them to Gulliver. Communicator Parts need to be returned while Gulliver is on your island. Once he leaves, they turn into Rusted Parts and can’t be used on his next visit.

Completing Gulliver’s task 30 times and giving him communicator parts will unlock the Golden Shovel recipe. To craft it, you need one regular shovel and a gold nugget. Once you have the golden shovel, it can be used up to 200 times before it breaks.

FYI Both the golden shovel and golden axe can’t be used on other players’ islands by default. In order to use them, you will need to mark the player as Best Friend in your Nintendo Switch friends list.

How to get Golden Watering Can

The Golden Watering Can be used to water up to 150 tiles. However, this might be the last golden tool you will unlock in Animal Crossing New Horizons because of the time and investment required. In order to get the golden watering can, you need to achieve a perfect 5-star evaluation rating. Once your island has reached a 5-star rating, talk to Isabelle, and she will give you the Golden Watering Can recipe.

It requires one gold nugget and one regular watering can to craft.

How to get Golden Net

Similar to the Golden Fishing Rod, getting the Golden Net in ACNH also requires a lot of grinding. To unlock the recipe for Golden Net, you need to catch every bug in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Once you have caught them all at least once, you will be sent the Golden Net recipe in the mail.

The golden net can be used up to 90 times before it gets destroyed. It requires one gold nugget and one regular net to craft.

How to get Golden Slingshot

In order to get the golden slingshot in ACNH, you need to shoot down 300 balloons. Once you are past the 300 mark, a golden balloon will randomly appear over your island. Shoot that golden balloon, and it will drop the Golden Slingshot DIY recipe.

TIP Limited-time events like Maple leaf season are probably the best time to work towards unlocking the Golden Slingshot. A lot of the recipes from these events are dropped from balloons, so you will basically be shooting down two birds with one stone.

Once you have the recipe, you can craft a golden slingshot for one gold nugget and one regular slingshot. This golden slingshot can then be used up to 60 times before it breaks.