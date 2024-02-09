Complete Animal Crossing New Horizons Bug List

One of the major activities that will consume players’ time in Animal Crossing New Horizons is finding and catching bugs. As a series staple, bug catching in ACNH allows players to donate these critters to the museum to complete their collection and make some money (bells) quickly without resorting to the time-consuming fishing process.

FYI Bugs in ACNH only appear at certain times throughout the day and during specific seasons, so you need to know the timings of each bug if you wish to catch the best ones to sell at Nook’s Cranny to make some money.

There are a lot of bugs that can be sold to earn a lot of Bells and can be found roaming various areas on both sides of the hemisphere.

If you want to learn more details about all the bugs that you can discover during your exploration, then you have come to the right place. I will be going over all the essential details like Month, Time, Hemisphere, and Prices for each of the Bugs you find in this ACNH guide.

All bugs and their timings in Animal Crossing New Horizons

There are a total of 80 Bugs that you can find during your playthrough in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Apart from that, these bugs are classified into 11 types, which include:

Beetles Butterflies Stags Dragonflies Moths Grasshoppers Crickets Mantises Cicadas Dangerous Bugs Others (Insects, fly, etc.)

However, there are bugs that are found in certain months in either the North Hemisphere (N.H) during some months Aug, Sep, etc., and sometimes you will spot them in the South Hemisphere (S.H). You can find all the information regarding these bugs in the table below.

Bug (Name) Timings Months (Hemisphere) Price Common Butterfly 4 AM to 7 PM Sep to June (N.H), Mar to Dec (S.H) 160 Bells Yellow Butterfly 4 AM to 7 PM Sep to Oct (N.H), Mar to Apr and Sep to Dec (S.H) 160 Bells Tiger Butterfly 4 AM to 7 PM Mar to Sep (N.H), Sep to Mar (S.H) 240 Bells Peacock Butterfly 4 AM to 7 PM Mar to Jun (N.H), Sep to Dec (S.H) 2500 Bells Common Blueboottle 4 AM to 7 PM Apr to Aug (N.H), Oct to Feb (S.H) 300 Bells Paper Kite Butterfly 8 AM to 7 PM All Year 1000 Bells Great Purple Emperor 4 AM to 7 PM May to Aug (N.H), Dec to Mar (S.H) 3000 Bells Monarch Butterfly 4 AM to 3 PM Sep to Nov (N.H), Mar to May (S.H) 140 Bells Emperor Butterfly 5 PM to 8 AM Dec to Mar and Jun to Sep (N.H and S.H) 4000 Bells Agrias Butterfly 8 AM to 5 PM Apr to Sep (N.H), Oct to Mar (S.H) 3000 Bells Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing 8 AM to 5 PM Dec to Feb, and April to Sep (N.H), Jun to Aug and Oct to Mar (S.H) 2500 Bells Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing 8 AM to 4 PM May to Sep (N.H), Nov to Mar (S.H) 4000 Bells Moth 7 PM to 4 AM All Year 130 Bells Atlas Moth 7 PM to 4 AM Apr to Sep (N.H), Oct to Mar (S.H) 3000 Bells Madagascan Sunset Moth 8 AM to 4 PM Apr to Sep (N.H), Oct to Mar (S.H) 2500 Bells Long Locust 8 AM to 7 PM Apr to Nov (N.H), Nov to May (S.H) 200 Bells Migratory Locust 8 AM to 7 PM Aug to Nov (N.H), Feb to May (S.H) 600 Bells Rice Grasshopper 8 AM to 7 PM Aug to Nov (N.H), Feb to May (S.H) 400 Bells Grasshopper 8 AM to 5 PM Jul to Sep (N.H), Jan to Mar (S.H) 160 Bells Cricket 5 PM to 8 AM Sep to Nov (N.H), Mar to May (S.H) 130 Bells Bell Cricket 5 PM to 8 AM Sep to Oct (N.H), Mar to Apr (S.H) 430 Bells Mantis 8 AM to 5 PM Mar to Nov (N.H), Sep to May (S.H) 430 Bells Orchid Mantis 8 AM to 5 PM Mar to Nov (N.H), Sep to May (S.H) 2400 Bells Honeybee 8 AM to 5 PM Mar to Jul (N.H), Sep to Jan (S.H) 200 Bells Wasp All Day All Year 2500 Bells Brown Cicada 8 AM to 5 PM Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 250 Bells Robust Cicada 8 AM to 5 PM Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 300 Bells Giant Cicada 8 AM to 5 PM Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 500 Bells Walker Cicada 8 AM to 5 PM Aug to Sep (N.H), Feb to Mar (S.H) 400 Bells Evening Cicada (4 – 8) AM and (4 – 7) PM Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 550 Bells Cicada Shell All Day Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 10 Bells Red Dragonfly 8 AM to 7 PM Sep to Oct (N.H), Mar to Apr (S.H) 180 Bells Darner Dragonfly 8 PM to 5 AM Apr to Oct (N.H), Oct to Apr (S.H) 230 Bells Banded Dragonfly 8 PM to 5 AM May to Oct (N.H), Nov to Apr (S.H) 4500 Bells Damselfly All Day Nov to Feb (N.H), May to Aug (S.H) 500 Bells Firefly 7 PM to 4 AM June (N.H), Dec (S.H) 300 Bells Mole Cricket All Day Nov to May (N.H), May to Nov (S.H) 500 Bells Pondskater 8 AM to 7 PM May to Sep (N.H), Nov to Mar (S.H) 130 Bells Diving Beetle 8 AM to 7 PM May to Sep (N.H), Nov to Mar (S.H) 800 Bells Giant Water Bug 7 PM to 8 AM Apr to Sep (N.H), Oct to Mar (S.H) 2000 Bells Stinkbug All Day Mar to Oct (N.H), Sep to Apr (S.H) 120 Bells Man-Faced Stink Bug 7 PM to 8 AM Mar to Oct (N.H), Sep to Apr (S.H) 1000 Bells Ladybug 8 AM to 5 PM Mar to Jun (N.H), Sep to Dec (S.H) 200 Bells Tiger Beetle All Day Feb to Oct (N.H), Aug to Apr (S.H) 1500 Bells Jewel Beetle All Day Apr to Aug (N.H), Oct to Feb (S.H) 2400 Bells Violin Beetle All Day May to Jun and Sep to Nov (N.H), Nov to Dec and Mar to May (S.H). 450 Bells Citrus Long-Horned Beetle All Day All Year 350 Bells Rosalia Batesi Beetle All Day May to Sep (N.H), Nov to Mar (S.H) 3000 Bells Blue Weevil Beetle All Day Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 800 Bells Dung Beetle All Day Dec to Feb (N.H), Jun to Aug (S.H) 3000 Bells Earth-Boring Dung Beetle All Day Jul to Sep (N.H), Jan to Mar (S.H) 300 Bells Scarab Beetle 11 PM to 8 AM July to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 10,000 Bells Drone Beetle All Day Jun to Aug (N.H), Dec to Feb (S.H) 200 Bells Goliath Beetle 5 PM to 8 AM Jun to Sep (N.H), Dec to Mar (S.H) 8000 Bells Saw Stag All Day Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 2000 Bells Miyama Stag All Day Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 1000 Bells Giant Stag 11 PM to 8 AM Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 10,000 Bells Rainbow Stag 7 PM to 8 AM Jun to Sep (N.H), Dec to Mar (S.H) 6000 Bells Cyclommatus Stag 5 PM to 8 AM Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 8000 Bells Golden Stag 5 PM to 8 AM Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 12,000 Bells Giraffe Stag 5 PM to 8 AM Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 12,000 Bells Horned Dynastid 5 PM to 8 AM Jul to Aug(N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 1350 Bells Horned Atlas 5 PM to 8 AM Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 8000 Bells Horned Elephant 5 PM to 8 AM Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 8000 Bells Horned Hercules 5 PM to 8 AM Jul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H) 12,000 Bells Walking Stick 4-8 AM and 5-7 PM Jul to Nov (N.H), Jan to May (S.H) 600 Bells Walking Leaf All Day Jul to Sep (N.H), Jan to Mar (S.H) 600 Bells Bagworm All Day All Year 600 Bells Ant All Day All Year 80 Bells Hermit Crab 7 PM to 8 AM All Year 1000 Bells Wharf Roach All Day All Year 200 Bells Fly All Day All Year 60 Bells Mosquito 5 PM to 4 AM Jun to Sep (N.H), Dec to Mar (S.H) 130 Bells Flea All Day Apr to Nov (N.H), Oct to May (S.H) 70 Bells Snail All Day All Year 250 Bells Pill Bug 11 PM to 4 AM Sep to June (N.H), Mar to Dec (S.H) 250 Bells Centipede 4 PM to 11 AM Sep to June (N.H), Mar to Dec (S.H) 300 Bells Spider 7 PM to 8 AM All Year 600 Bells Tarantula 7 PM to 4 AM Nov to Apr (N.H), May to Oct (S.H) 8000 Bells Scorpion 7 PM to 4 AM May to Oct (N.H), Nov to Apr (S.H) 8000 Bells

Among the bugs mentioned above, you should keep a close lookout for certain Stags, which are considered highly expensive bugs in Animals Crossing New Horizons. These will include Miyama Stag, Giraffe Stag, and Golden Stag, as each one of these can be sold for a whopping 12,000 Bells.

TIP If you manage to catch one of the Stag bugs in Animal Crossing New Horizons, make sure to wait for Flick to come over to your island. You can sell him that expensive Stag for twice the price.

If you are unable to find a Stag, then you can easily try your luck with other expensive bugs (insects) that are present throughout the year in both hemispheres. These will include Blue Weevil Beetle, Diving Beetle, Spider, Bagworm, and Walking Leaf which are priced around (600 to 800 Bells) each in ACNH.

How to catch bugs in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Catching a bug in Animal Crossing New Horizons is not an easy task as some of these can attack you, so it’s best to creep up on these insects and then use your Net to catch them successfully. The net can be purchased for 900 Bells from an NPC vendor called Timmy.

Similarly, you can also craft a Net using a Flimsy Net and an Iron Nugget. Once you get a hold of a Net, you can simply press the A key to ready it. Slowly approach a bug from behind, and once you are in range, press the button to swing your net to catch the bug.

You should also make sure to tread lightly while checking fields of flowers and trees to catch yourself a Bug in ACNH.