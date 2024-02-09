Complete Animal Crossing New Horizons Bug List

Find and catch all bugs (not that kind).

By Hammad Zia

One of the major activities that will consume players’ time in Animal Crossing New Horizons is finding and catching bugs. As a series staple, bug catching in ACNH allows players to donate these critters to the museum to complete their collection and make some money (bells) quickly without resorting to the time-consuming fishing process.

FYI

Bugs in ACNH only appear at certain times throughout the day and during specific seasons, so you need to know the timings of each bug if you wish to catch the best ones to sell at Nook’s Cranny to make some money.

There are a lot of bugs that can be sold to earn a lot of Bells and can be found roaming various areas on both sides of the hemisphere.

If you want to learn more details about all the bugs that you can discover during your exploration, then you have come to the right place. I will be going over all the essential details like Month, Time, Hemisphere, and Prices for each of the Bugs you find in this ACNH guide.

All bugs and their timings in Animal Crossing New Horizons

There are a total of 80 Bugs that you can find during your playthrough in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Apart from that, these bugs are classified into 11 types, which include:

  1. Beetles
  2. Butterflies
  3. Stags
  4. Dragonflies
  5. Moths
  6. Grasshoppers
  7. Crickets
  8. Mantises
  9. Cicadas
  10. Dangerous Bugs
  11. Others (Insects, fly, etc.)

However, there are bugs that are found in certain months in either the North Hemisphere (N.H) during some months Aug, Sep, etc., and sometimes you will spot them in the South Hemisphere (S.H). You can find all the information regarding these bugs in the table below.

Bug (Name)TimingsMonths (Hemisphere)Price
Common Butterfly4 AM to 7 PMSep to June (N.H), Mar to Dec (S.H)160 Bells
Yellow Butterfly4 AM to 7 PMSep to Oct (N.H), Mar to Apr and Sep to Dec (S.H)160 Bells
Tiger Butterfly4 AM to 7 PMMar to Sep (N.H), Sep to Mar (S.H)240 Bells
Peacock Butterfly4 AM to 7 PMMar to Jun (N.H), Sep to Dec (S.H)2500 Bells
Common Blueboottle4 AM to 7 PMApr to Aug (N.H), Oct to Feb (S.H)300 Bells
Paper Kite Butterfly8 AM to 7 PMAll Year1000 Bells
Great Purple Emperor4 AM to 7 PMMay to Aug (N.H), Dec to Mar (S.H)3000 Bells
Monarch Butterfly4 AM to 3 PMSep to Nov (N.H), Mar to May (S.H)140 Bells
Emperor Butterfly5 PM to 8 AMDec to Mar and Jun to Sep (N.H and S.H)4000 Bells
Agrias Butterfly8 AM to 5 PMApr to Sep (N.H), Oct to Mar (S.H)3000 Bells
Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing8 AM to 5 PMDec to Feb, and April to Sep (N.H), Jun to Aug and Oct to Mar (S.H)2500 Bells
Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing8 AM to 4 PMMay to Sep (N.H), Nov to Mar (S.H)4000 Bells
Moth7 PM to 4 AMAll Year130 Bells
Atlas Moth7 PM to 4 AMApr to Sep (N.H), Oct to Mar (S.H)3000 Bells
Madagascan Sunset Moth8 AM to 4 PMApr to Sep (N.H), Oct to Mar (S.H)2500 Bells
Long Locust8 AM to 7 PMApr to Nov (N.H), Nov to May (S.H)200 Bells
Migratory Locust8 AM to 7 PMAug to Nov (N.H), Feb to May (S.H)600 Bells
Rice Grasshopper8 AM to 7 PMAug to Nov (N.H), Feb to May (S.H)400 Bells
Grasshopper8 AM to 5 PMJul to Sep (N.H), Jan to Mar (S.H)160 Bells
Cricket5 PM to 8 AMSep to Nov (N.H), Mar to May (S.H)130 Bells
Bell Cricket5 PM to 8 AMSep to Oct (N.H), Mar to Apr (S.H)430 Bells
Mantis8 AM to 5 PMMar to Nov (N.H), Sep to May (S.H)430 Bells
Orchid Mantis8 AM to 5 PMMar to Nov (N.H), Sep to May (S.H)2400 Bells
Honeybee8 AM to 5 PMMar to Jul (N.H), Sep to Jan (S.H)200 Bells
WaspAll DayAll Year2500 Bells
Brown Cicada8 AM to 5 PMJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)250 Bells
Robust Cicada8 AM to 5 PMJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)300 Bells
Giant Cicada8 AM to 5 PMJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)500 Bells
Walker Cicada8 AM to 5 PMAug to Sep (N.H), Feb to Mar (S.H)400 Bells
Evening Cicada(4 – 8) AM and  (4 – 7) PMJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)550 Bells
Cicada ShellAll DayJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)10 Bells
Red Dragonfly8 AM to 7 PMSep to Oct (N.H), Mar to Apr (S.H)180 Bells
Darner Dragonfly8 PM to 5 AMApr to Oct (N.H), Oct to Apr (S.H)230 Bells
Banded Dragonfly8 PM to 5 AMMay to Oct (N.H), Nov to Apr (S.H)4500 Bells
DamselflyAll DayNov to Feb (N.H), May to Aug (S.H)500 Bells
Firefly7 PM to 4 AMJune (N.H), Dec (S.H)300 Bells
Mole CricketAll DayNov to May (N.H), May to Nov (S.H)500 Bells
Pondskater8 AM to 7 PMMay to Sep (N.H), Nov to Mar (S.H)130 Bells
Diving Beetle8 AM to 7 PMMay to Sep (N.H), Nov to Mar (S.H)800 Bells
Giant Water Bug7 PM to 8 AMApr to Sep (N.H), Oct to Mar (S.H)2000 Bells
StinkbugAll DayMar to Oct (N.H), Sep to Apr (S.H)120 Bells
Man-Faced Stink Bug7 PM to 8 AMMar to Oct (N.H), Sep to Apr (S.H)1000 Bells
Ladybug8 AM to 5 PMMar to Jun (N.H), Sep to Dec (S.H)200 Bells
Tiger BeetleAll DayFeb to Oct (N.H), Aug to Apr (S.H)1500 Bells
Jewel BeetleAll DayApr to Aug (N.H), Oct to Feb (S.H)2400 Bells
Violin BeetleAll DayMay to Jun and  Sep to Nov  (N.H), Nov to Dec and Mar to May (S.H).450 Bells
Citrus Long-Horned BeetleAll DayAll Year350 Bells
Rosalia Batesi BeetleAll DayMay to Sep (N.H), Nov to Mar (S.H)3000 Bells
Blue Weevil BeetleAll DayJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)800 Bells
Dung BeetleAll DayDec to Feb (N.H), Jun to Aug (S.H)3000 Bells
Earth-Boring Dung BeetleAll DayJul to Sep (N.H), Jan to Mar (S.H)300 Bells
Scarab Beetle11 PM to 8 AMJuly to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)10,000 Bells
Drone BeetleAll DayJun to Aug (N.H), Dec to Feb (S.H)200 Bells
Goliath Beetle5 PM to 8 AMJun to Sep (N.H), Dec to Mar (S.H)8000 Bells
Saw StagAll DayJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)2000 Bells
Miyama StagAll DayJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)1000 Bells
Giant Stag11 PM to 8 AMJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)10,000 Bells
Rainbow Stag7 PM to 8 AMJun to Sep (N.H), Dec to Mar (S.H)6000 Bells
Cyclommatus Stag5 PM to 8 AMJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)8000 Bells
Golden Stag5 PM to 8 AMJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)12,000 Bells
Giraffe Stag5 PM to 8 AMJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)12,000 Bells
Horned Dynastid5 PM to 8 AMJul to Aug(N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)1350 Bells
Horned Atlas5 PM to 8 AMJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)8000 Bells
Horned Elephant5 PM to 8 AMJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)8000 Bells
Horned Hercules5 PM to 8 AMJul to Aug (N.H), Jan to Feb (S.H)12,000 Bells
Walking Stick4-8 AM and 5-7 PMJul to Nov (N.H), Jan to May (S.H)600 Bells
Walking LeafAll DayJul to Sep (N.H), Jan to Mar (S.H)600 Bells
BagwormAll DayAll Year600 Bells
AntAll DayAll Year80 Bells
Hermit Crab7 PM to 8 AMAll Year1000 Bells
Wharf RoachAll DayAll Year200 Bells
FlyAll DayAll Year60 Bells
Mosquito5 PM to 4 AMJun to Sep (N.H), Dec to Mar (S.H)130 Bells
FleaAll DayApr to Nov (N.H), Oct to May (S.H)70 Bells
SnailAll DayAll Year250 Bells
Pill Bug11 PM to 4 AMSep to June (N.H), Mar to Dec (S.H)250 Bells
Centipede4 PM to 11 AMSep to June (N.H), Mar to Dec (S.H)300 Bells
Spider7 PM to 8 AMAll Year600 Bells
Tarantula7 PM to 4 AMNov to Apr (N.H), May to Oct (S.H)8000 Bells
Scorpion7 PM to 4 AMMay to Oct (N.H), Nov to Apr (S.H)8000 Bells

Among the bugs mentioned above, you should keep a close lookout for certain Stags, which are considered highly expensive bugs in Animals Crossing New Horizons. These will include Miyama Stag, Giraffe Stag, and Golden Stag, as each one of these can be sold for a whopping 12,000 Bells.

TIP

If you manage to catch one of the Stag bugs in Animal Crossing New Horizons, make sure to wait for Flick to come over to your island. You can sell him that expensive Stag for twice the price.

If you are unable to find a Stag, then you can easily try your luck with other expensive bugs (insects) that are present throughout the year in both hemispheres. These will include Blue Weevil Beetle, Diving Beetle, Spider, Bagworm, and Walking Leaf which are priced around (600 to 800 Bells) each in ACNH.

How to catch bugs in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Catching a bug in Animal Crossing New Horizons is not an easy task as some of these can attack you, so it’s best to creep up on these insects and then use your Net to catch them successfully. The net can be purchased for 900 Bells from an NPC vendor called Timmy.

Similarly, you can also craft a Net using a Flimsy Net and an Iron Nugget. Once you get a hold of a Net, you can simply press the A key to ready it. Slowly approach a bug from behind, and once you are in range, press the button to swing your net to catch the bug.

You should also make sure to tread lightly while checking fields of flowers and trees to catch yourself a Bug in ACNH.

Related Topics
About the Author
Avatar photo
Hammad Zia

Decade-long gaming enthusiast turned guide author, sharing insights on SegmentNext to improve your gaming experience.