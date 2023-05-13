Gulliver is the sleepy captain who washes ashore very quickly for many players. He is quite simple to spot in his blue uniform. While growing your island, he will ask you to find some communicator parts for him and this Animal Crossing New Horizons Communicator Parts Guide will help you with the process.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Communicator Parts

Gulliver is a really heavy sleeper. Simply talking with him on more than one occasion won’t wake him up, you need to continue talking with him over and over until he opens his eyes and thanks you for helping him, and afterward ends up requiring your help.

Gulliver simply needs to return to his boat, which he can do by pulling out his smartphone but it’s totally crushed! He wants to fix it, he’ll ask you to find 5 Communicator Parts that he can use to contact his friends.

Where to Find Gulliver’s Communicator Parts?

There won’t be any of the standard dig spots you find in Animal Crossing; however, there will be little shadows with water spurting out of them sometimes. You can dig at these spots to find the Communicator Parts. In the event that you found a Manila Clam rather, attempt a different spot.

You need to find a total of five communicator parts for Gulliver. From time to time, you may see a small black dot on the sand that shoots a very small stream of water upwards. This happens very quickly, so watch carefully. Once you see these spots, grab your shovel and dig it up.

From time to time you may find a clam or other sea creature, but, if you’re lucky, you may find one of Gulliver’s missing components! These spots can be found all over your island, so make sure to explore to find them all.

When you give Gulliver the Communicator’s parts, he will thank you and promises to send you a decent gift later. The following day, you’ll get some mail from Gulliver saying thanks to you and have your gift as well.

Rusted Metal Parts

Apart from the gift Gulliver sends your way through mail, you will also receive Rusted Metal Parts for every time you help him out with the communicator parts. Go to the Resident Services building and check the storage box in there. Every time you complete Gulliver’s quest in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you will be rewarded with one Rusted Metal Part.

Using these rusted metal parts in animal crossing, you can build a metal robot called Robot Hero.

The DIY recipe for Metal Hero, a mech-like transformer statue that towers over most other items, requires a whopping 5,000 Nook Miles, as well as Rusted Parts and Gold Nuggets. It takes 5 Rusted Parts, meaning that you need to help Gulliver at least 5 times.