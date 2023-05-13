The best fishing rod in Animal Crossing is the Golden Fishing Rod, which allows you to fish with extreme swagger and extreme durability. In this guide, we’ll tell you how you can get your hands on a Golden Fishing Rod in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get Golden Fishing Rod in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Fishing is one of the most enjoyable things to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. To do so, of course, requires a fishing rod and if you have a golden fishing rod, you are set for a long while before having to craft a new one.

The Golden Fishing Rod is the rarest Fishing Rod available in New Horizons. It has the highest durability of all the Fishing Rods, but it can still break. However, its recipe is quite simple so you’ll easily be able to afford to make a new one.

The only way you can acquire a Golden Fishing Rod is by catching every single fish you see in the Critterpedia and completing the fish section.

This will take quite some time as there is a total of 80 fish you need to catch. So, start fishing away.

When you finally catch all 80 fish and complete the fish section, go and check your mail. You’ll see a DIY recipe for the Golden Fishing Rod waiting for you there. Use this DIY recipe to make yourself a Golden Fishing Rod and fish in style.

Golden Fishing Rod Recipe