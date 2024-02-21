Animal Crossing New Horizons February 2024 Guide

February in Animal Crossing New Horizons is when the snow will finally start to melt. There will be a few events, some new fish, bugs, and deep sea creatures that you can catch.

However, things in the Northern Hemisphere will be a bit slow, just like in January, so most of the new stuff you can find will be in the Southern Hemisphere.

Moreover, many villagers will have their birthdays in February. If that villager lives on your Island, you can celebrate together. This guide will cover everything new that February 2024 in ACNH will bring you to enjoy. Let’s start with the Events and Seasonal Items.

ACNH February 2024 Events and Seasonal Items

The first event in February you can enjoy is the Lunar New Year on the 10th of February. This event does not have much except some seasonal items and interaction that you can have with villagers on this day.

After this event, the second event in February is Festivale. This event will happen on the 12th of February, and you can use the net to collect feathers. Afterward, you can head to “Pave” and trade the feather for the event-specific furniture.

You can also get a recipe from “Pave” and craft x3 Rainbow Feather that you can exchange for Festivale Float.

After this event, you can celebrate the Valentine’s Day on Feb 14. You will receive letters and gifts from players and Isabella during Valentine’s Day. You can also find some Valentine’s Day Special items at the Nook’s Cranny that you can purchase by spending Bells.

The last small event you can experience in the Southern Hemisphere is the Bug Off. This will happen on the 18th of February, and you can catch bugs during it to get points. You can exchange these points for some unique recipes in ACNH February.

February Bugs

Apart from the usual bugs in both hemispheres, during February, a few new ones have been added in both hemispheres, and we have covered them below.

Northern Hemisphere

In February, you will only find one new bug in the northern hemisphere: Tiger Beetle. This bug is easy to catch as it is available throughout the day on the ground. You can sell this bug at Nook’s Cranny for 1500 Bells.

TIP If you want this bug in the Southern Hemisphere, you can time travel to your friends’ island in the Southern Hemisphere.

Southern Hemisphere

There are three new bugs that you can now catch during February in Animal Crossing New Horizons. These bugs appear mainly during the daytime; you need a net to catch them. Below, you will find complete details about these bugs.

Bug Where to Catch Sell Price Migratory Locust This bug is available from 8 AM to 7 PM on your Island’s ground. 600 Rice Grasshopper You can find it on the ground but only from 8 AM to 7 PM 160 Walker Cicada This bug is available from 8 AM to 7 PM on your Island’s ground. 400

February Fish and Deep Sea Creatures

Just like in January, there will be no new fish or deep sea creatures that you can find in the Northern Hemisphere. However, there are some new fish and sea creatures that you can find in the Southern Hemisphere.

Fish/Deep Sea Creature Where to Find Sell Price Soft-shelled turtle You can find this turtle in a river from 4 PM to 9 AM. 3750 Moray eel It is a sea fish that you can find throughout the day. 2,000 Ray To find Ray, you must fish at sea from 9 PM to 4 AM. 3000 Flatworm You can find Flatworm from 4 PM to 9 AM 700

TIP You can sell the Fish and creatures you find to make a lot of Bells in ACNH.

ACNH Villagers Birthdays in February

During February, if you have any of the following villagers, you can head to their homes and celebrate with them.